Commonwealth lifts Gabon's suspension after return of elective politics
The Commonwealth has lifted its suspension on Gabon, welcoming its return to constitutional order following the April 12, 2025 presidential election.
General Brice Oligui Nguema was declared winner of Gabon's April 2025 presidential election, with nearly 95% of the vote. / Reuters
July 15, 2025

The Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group (CMAG) lifted the partial suspension on Gabon on Tuesday, welcoming its return to constitutional democracy following the April 12 presidential election.

The Commonwealth Observer Group found the election “largely reflected the will of the people who voted and that it was conducted in a credible, transparent and inclusive manner,” the CMAG said in a statement.

The group said it reaffirmed its dedication to uphold the fundamental values and principles of the Commonwealth in a virtual meeting.

The CMAG “firmly” reiterated its “strong condemnation” of any unconstitutional ousting of elected governments, calling it a violation of the democratic principles “at the heart of the Commonwealth” and a “serious breach” of the Commonwealth Charter.

Return to elective politics

It agreed to keep Gabon on its agenda as the Central African country advances toward meeting its Commonwealth Charter obligations, urging the Commonwealth secretary-general to stay engaged, and encouraged Gabon to strengthen the rule of law, separation of powers and good governance.

The group also recommended that Gabon make full use of Commonwealth support to promote peace and democratic stability.

Gabon held a presidential election on April 12, 2025 in which transitional President Brice Oligui Nguema was declared the winner with 94.85% of the vote.

Nguema, 50, spearheaded a military coup in Gabon in August 2023 that ousted former President Ali Bongo Ondimba, ending 56 years of Bongo family’s rule in the oil-rich Central African nation.

SOURCE:AA
