AFRICA
1 min read
Somali forces kill at least 37 al-Shabaab terrorists in southern region
Somali forces have killed more than 37 al-Shabaab terrorists at a village in the southern region of Lower Jubba.
Somali forces kill at least 37 al-Shabaab terrorists in southern region
Somalia has long been plagued by insecurity, with terrorist groups al-Shabaab and ISIS posing the most threat. / others
June 29, 2025

Somalia’s Danab special forces have eliminated more than 37 al-Shabaab terrorists in a village west of Buulo Xaaji in the southern region of Lower Jubba, according to the defence ministry.

The Danab commandos, working alongside international allies, launched a coordinated operation in the village of Maqooqaha, a ministry statement said on Saturday.

It said the “carefully executed operation” targeted senior al-Shabaab operatives, adding their identities will be disclosed later.

The statement said the Somali army, particularly the Danab commandos, will maintain their extensive campaign to dismantle the terrorist network, reflecting the “clear proof of our armed forces' unwavering commitment” to defending the country, protecting civilians, and securing lasting stability.

Fight against al-Shabaab 'continues'

The defence ministry reaffirmed that “the fight to eradicate al-Shabaab continues on all fronts.”

Somalia has long been plagued by insecurity, with the terrorist groups al-Shabaab and ISIS (Daesh) posing the most significant threats.

Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years and frequently targets government officials and military personnel.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us