Somalia’s Danab special forces have eliminated more than 37 al-Shabaab terrorists in a village west of Buulo Xaaji in the southern region of Lower Jubba, according to the defence ministry.

The Danab commandos, working alongside international allies, launched a coordinated operation in the village of Maqooqaha, a ministry statement said on Saturday.

It said the “carefully executed operation” targeted senior al-Shabaab operatives, adding their identities will be disclosed later.

The statement said the Somali army, particularly the Danab commandos, will maintain their extensive campaign to dismantle the terrorist network, reflecting the “clear proof of our armed forces' unwavering commitment” to defending the country, protecting civilians, and securing lasting stability.

Fight against al-Shabaab 'continues'

The defence ministry reaffirmed that “the fight to eradicate al-Shabaab continues on all fronts.”

Somalia has long been plagued by insecurity, with the terrorist groups al-Shabaab and ISIS (Daesh) posing the most significant threats.

Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency against the Somali government for more than 16 years and frequently targets government officials and military personnel.