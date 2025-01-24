Gold na one thing wey no dey look face, border, or time. From small roadside sellers to big national banks, di shine wey gold get dey attract everybody, especially when di world dey shake. As we dey waka enter 2025, di yellow metal go still dey shine pass as e dey before.

Gold no be just ordinary commodity. E dey act like insurance against wahala, and e dey represent stability when di world no stable. For many years, di value of gold don dey rise steady steady, e no dey shake even when currencies like dollar and euro dey go up and down.

Last year, gold give 27 percent gain for di year, di highest since 2010, and e even reach new record levels many times. Financial experts dey talk say dis trend no go change for 2025, as political wahala and economic kasala dey push investors to run go gold wey dey shine like hope.

Bayram Veli Salur, wey be Chief Investment Officer for Kuveyt Turk Asset Management for Istanbul, talk say gold dey act like balance for US dollar. "When dollar strong, e dey press gold price down, but when dollar weak, gold dey rise," na wetin e yarn give TRT World. As many countries dey find alternative to dollar, gold dey turn to safe and valuable reserve.

Di interest wey people get for gold no be only about money mata, e dey also show how di power dynamics for di world dey shift. Di Ukraine war and di tension between China and US don make countries like Russia, China, and others for Global South dey waka comot from dollar, dey try build new financial systems under groups like BRICS.

US President-elect Donald Trump "America First" policy and di sanctions wey di West dey put for Russia and other countries fit make di dollar lose im global power, and many central banks fit begin buy more gold instead of dollar, na wetin analysts dey talk.

Di waka from dollar to gold don make central banks dey buy gold like never before. For 2024 alone, dem buy nearly 700 tonnes of gold, according to estimates. Analysts dey talk say di need to diversify reserves and di fear of future wahala with Washington fit make central banks increase di gold wey dem dey hold, and dis fit push gold price go higher for 2025.

Di US dollar don dey lead as di world reserve currency since World War II, but di wars wey US fight for Iraq and Afghanistan don reduce di love wey people get for dollar. Now, di Trump factor dey add join di mata. If Trump carry di protectionist economic policy wey e dey promise, like put extra tariffs for China and tighten immigration, e fit increase inflation for US and make gold dey more attractive as protection against economic wahala.

Economists dey argue about how inflation go affect di gold rush, but many believe say as price dey rise, gold go still dey as safe haven. "When inflation dey rise, gold dey act like shield," na wetin Salur talk. Ole Hansen, wey be head of commodity strategy for Saxo Bank, talk say di political and economic risks, di move away from dollar, and di inflation wey no dey go down go make gold value rise again for 2025.

No be only central banks dey rush gold; ordinary people too dey join. Jewellers for Istanbul dey report say business dey move well as people dey buy gold because e dey more reliable pass di up and down of interest rates or currency value. "Gold dey pass interest rate and e sure well well," na wetin Hasan Demircivi, jeweller for Uskudar, talk. E believe say for 2025, gold go get more value pass other commodities.

Another jeweller, Murat Baris, wey don dey work for di gold industry for over 30 years, talk say di value of gold go rise for 2025. "Dollar dey rust but gold no dey rust," na wetin e yarn give TRT World. One of im customers, Umran Bire, talk say e prefer gold because e go give better returns for future.

Analysts for Goldman Sachs Investment Bank dey predict say gold fit reach $3,000 per ounce before di end of 2025. Dis prediction dey based on di combination of geopolitical wahala, fear of inflation, and di possibility say US Federal Reserve go cut interest rates. Ovenc, wey be economist for Istanbul University, talk say di Fed fit reduce interest rates many times for 2025, and dis go make people get better chance to invest for gold.

Salur add say "Rate cuts dey support higher gold prices because e dey reduce di cost of holding assets wey no dey yield." Ovenc also talk say if Trump policy dey affect di independence of di American central bank, e go increase di rush for gold. But Salur warn say if US dollar strong, bond yields high, and geopolitical tension reduce, gold momentum fit slow down small compared to 2024.

Even though new record highs dey possible for 2025, Salur talk say di financial situation fit make gold no give maximum returns. But for some people, di value of gold no be just about money. Fatih Kul, wey dey sell deli for Istanbul, talk say gold value dey timeless. "Gold don dey as human currency since time begin," na wetin e talk. For dis time of change and wahala, di value of gold still dey unmatched.