Plenti people don fear say dem don die afta one passenger jet and helicopter jam for air near Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night, come crash enter Potomac River. Dem dey call am one of di biggest air disaster wey don happen for di kontri.

CBS News report say dem don recover at least 18 bodies, as one police official tok.

Di American Airlines jet dey carry 60 passengers and four crew members. US officials tok say three soldiers dey inside di helicopter.

Afta di incident wey happen around 9:00 pm local time, dem don stop all takeoffs and landings for di airport.

Di PSA Airlines regional jet jam for air with one Sikorsky H-60 helicopter as dem dey approach di airport, na wetin FAA tok.

American Airlines tok for X say, "We don hear reports say American Eagle flight 5342, wey PSA dey operate, from Wichita, Kansas (ICT) to Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) don dey involved for one incident. We go give update as we get am."

President Donald Trump don hear di matter, na wetin him press secretary tok, and Vice President JD Vance beg people for social media platform X make dem "pray for everybody wey dey involved."

Trump tok say di accident "no suppose happen."

Police tok say plenti agencies dey involved for di search and rescue operation for Potomac River, wey dey near di airport, but dem never get immediate update about casualties.

Dem don launch inflatable rescue boats enter Potomac River from one point near di airport along George Washington Parkway, just north of di airport.

Plenti helicopters, including di ones wey US Park Police, DC Metropolitan Police Department and US military dey use, dey fly over di scene of di incident for Potomac River.

Audio from air traffic control tower don show more details.

Washington DC Fire and EMS tok for X say fireboats dey di scene.

One video wey dem say na from observation camera for Kennedy Center show two sets of lights wey look like aircraft join together for fireball.

For audio from di air traffic control tower around di time of di crash, one controller dey ask di helicopter, "PAT25 you see di CRJ?" as e dey refer to di passenger aircraft.

"Tower you see wetin happen?" another pilot dey tok seconds afta di crash. Di tower quick divert other aircraft from Reagan.

Di incident remind people of di Air Florida flight crash wey happen for Potomac on January 13, 1982, wey kill 78 people. Dem tok say bad weather cause dat crash.