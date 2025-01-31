At least 700 people don die since Sunday for heavy fight wey happen for Goma, di capital of North Kivu province for Democratic Republic of Congo, na wetin UN tok on Friday.

Di rebel group wey dem dey call M23, wey people dey believe say Rwanda dey back, don take over Goma, di biggest city for di east side of di kontri, and dem dey push go south as di Congolese army and volunteers dey try push dem back.

“World Health Organization and dia partners don do assessment with di government” between Sunday and Thursday, na wetin Stephane Dujarric, wey be UN secretary-general spokesman, tok.

Dem report say “700 people don die and 2,800 people don wound wey dem dey treat for health facilities,” e tok.

Goma fall after di fight wey happen earlier dis week, and M23 militants don vow say dem go waka reach di capital, Kinshasa.

“If you look di past, dis kind thing fit cause bigger wahala for di region,” na wetin UN peacekeeping chief, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, tok for press conference.

“So e dey very important make all di diplomatic efforts focus on how dem go stop di fight and bring peace,” e add.

‘De facto control’

For Goma, “di situation still dey tense and e no stable, as gunshot still dey happen for di city,” Lacroix tok, but e add say calm don dey “small small dey return.”

Lacroix still tok say e dey worry about how di fighters dey move go south, near Bukavu, wey be big city for South Kivu.

“Di information wey I get be say M23 and RDF dey about 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Bukavu,” e tok, as e mention Rwanda Defence Force, and e add say dem “dey move fast.”

One risk be say dem fit capture Kavumu airport, wey dey South Kivu too, e tok.

Di Democratic Republic of Congo dey accuse Rwanda say dem wan use di minerals wey dey di region, wey people dey use for electronics worldwide, na wetin UN experts tok too, as dem claim say Kigali get “de facto control” over M23.

Rwanda deny di accusation — and any military involvement — as dem tok say wetin dem dey focus on na to clear one group of Hutu militants wey form after di 1994 genocide against Tutsis.