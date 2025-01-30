WORLD
1 minit wey yu go read
Dem shoot dead man wey burn Quran for Sweden
Di Iraqi man wey dey behind di Quran burning for Sweden and di global outrage wey e cause, Salwan Momika, don die for gun attack.
Sweden Quran Burning / AP
30 Jenuwari 2025

One man from Iraq wey dey burn Koran for Sweden don die, na wetin one court for Stockholm talk on Thursday.

Swedish media yarn say dem shoot am for one town wey no too far from Stockholm.

Salwan Momika, wey be 38 years old, na him dey organize di burning and desecration of Islam holy book for Sweden.

Di video of di Koran burning dem go viral for di world and e vex plenty Muslim countries. Di matter even cause riot and wahala for many places.

Right now, Swedish authorities dey investigate am for di crime of inciting hate against group of people.

Stockholm court talk say one judgement wey dem suppose give on Thursday for one case wey involve Momika no fit hold again because one of di accused don die.

Court document and di judge, Göran Lundahl, confirm say na Momika be di person wey die, na wetin Swedish news agency TT report.

