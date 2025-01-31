WORLD
United Nations say say dem go continue dia UNRWA work
Di United Nations tok-tok pesin, Stéfane Dujarric, don tok on Thursday say di Palestinian Refugees Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) dey continue to do dia work for di occupied Palestinian territories, even though di Israeli ban don take effect on dia activities.
Dem say dem till dey open, and say humanitarian help still dey go on for affected terriories.

Di UN oga talk sey dem no go commot di area, dem go still dey do dia work. E still talk sey di UN flag still dey fly for di agency buildings.

On Thursday, di Tel Aviv government law wey stop UNRWA from doing dia work for Palestine enter action.

For October 28, 2024, di Knesset approve two laws wey stop UNRWA from doing any work for Palestinian land, collect dia privileges, and stop any official connection with dem.

Tel Aviv dey claim sey some workers join Hamas attack wey happen for October 7, 2023, but di agency deny am. Di UN talk sey dey neutral and dem no go stop dia work, even as dem reject di Israeli ban.

Palestinians need help pass before now, as di biggest international humanitarian organization, because of di genocide wey Israel dey do with US support for over 15 months. Di war don kill and wound over 159,000 Palestinians.

