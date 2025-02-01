Sudan army don launch new attack on di positions of di 'Rapid Support Forces' (RSF) on February 1, as dem dey try move go di presidential palace wey dey di center of Khartoum, na wetin Al-Araby Al-Jadeed report. Di army bin dey fight RSF troops as dem try break through dia defense lines.

Since di conflict start for April 2023, RSF don dey control di presidential palace, di government buildings wey dey near am, and some other important places for di capital. But Sudan army no gree rest, as dem don dey push forward. For di past months, dem don take back towns like Al-Dinder, Al-Suki, Sennar, Jebel Moya, Wad Madani, and later Bahri, one area for di capital. Dem even capture El-Mek-Nimr bridge wey connect Bahri to di center of Khartoum, wey make dem fit near di presidential palace well well.

RSF no gree accept say di army dey win. Dem talk say dia troops still dey control di key areas for Khartoum, Bahri, and other places. For dia Telegram channel, dem post video of military parade for East Nile area, where dia fighters dey swear say dem ready to 'fight and sacrifice dia life.' Di video even show armored vehicles wey just land for Omdurman.

Meanwhile, di army don enter di southern parts of Umm Ruwaba, one important town for western Sudan wey RSF don dey hold since di early months of di war. Di capture of Umm Ruwaba don open road for di army to reach El-Obeid (di capital of North Kordofan), El-Fula (di capital of West Kordofan), and other towns for di area.

According to United Nations, di conflict don kill more than 20,000 people, and 14 million don run comot from dia houses. International organizations dey warn say humanitarian wahala dey come, as di fight don spread go 13 out of di 18 states for Sudan, and millions of people dey near hunger level.