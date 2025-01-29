India don witness one deadly stampede for di Maha Kumbh Mela, wey dem dey call Great Pitcher Festival, for di northern state of Uttar Pradesh, as tens of millions of pipo gather for di pilgrimage.

Di stampede kill at least 15 pipo and injure plenty others, na wetin one doctor for di Kumbh Mela festival for northern India tok give AFP on Wednesday.

Drone footage show millions of pipo, shoulder to shoulder, dey arrive for di early morning darkness to mark di Maha Kumbh Mela.

Video and photos after di stampede show how dem dey carry bodies for stretcher, pipo dey sit down for ground dey cry, while others dey waka pass di plenty tins wey pipo drop as dem dey try escape di stampede.

One Reuters news agency witness see plenty dead bodies as e follow dozens of ambulance wey dey rush go di river bank wey di incident happen.

Officials tok say di first stampede wey happen around 1 am local time no too serious, but dem no sabi wetin cause am.

But witnesses tok say as pipo dey try escape di first stampede, dem come jam another one for di exit. Dem later try go back to di pontoon bridges, dey find another way out, but dem discover say authorities don close am.

"I see plenty pipo dey fall, di crowd dey waka on top dem... plenty children and women dey miss, dey cry for help," na wetin Ravin tok, wey only give im first name and travel from Mumbai go di festival.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) — one special unit wey dem dey call during crisis — don dey ground to control di situation, and rescue efforts dey go on, na wetin officials tok.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi don talk with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and call for "immediate support measures," na wetin news agency ANI report.

Di Maha Kumbh Mela religious event dey attract more than 400 million visitors over six weeks, both Indians and tourists.

Di Hindu festival don already see massive crowd every day, as nearly 148 million pipo don attend since e start two weeks ago.

Stampede no be new thing for Indian religious festivals, as large crowd dey gather for small areas wey no get better infrastructure or safety measures.

Di last time di festival happen for 2013, di most important day of di event see similar stampede wey kill at least 36 pipo, mostly women.