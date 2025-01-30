Di President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, don tok say hin country ready to give all di support wey dem need to settle di mata wey dey between Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo, if di two sides agree.

“We, as Turkiye, ready to give all di support wey dem need to settle dis mata, wey go fit bring beta stability and peace for di Great Lakes region, if di two sides gree,” na wetin Erdogan tok afta hin meeting wit Rwanda President, Paul Kagame, for Ankara.

Congo dey accuse dia neighbor, Rwanda, say dem dey support one rebel group wey dem dey call M23, wey start wahala for di east side of Congo for 2022. But Rwanda don deny di accusation.

Erdogan still praise Rwanda effort for di fight against di terrorist group FETO, wey plan di failed military coup for Turkiye on July 15, 2016. For di coup attempt, 252 people die and 2,734 people wound.

Di terrorist group FETO dey behind long-time plan to scatter Turkiye government structure by putting dia people for inside government institutions, especially di army, police, and judiciary. Turkiye don dey warn di international community say FETO terrorists dey pose threat to all di countries wey dem dey operate.

Erdogan and Kagame also attend di ceremony wey dem take sign four agreements for cooperation between Turkiye and Rwanda.

Di agreements na about cooperation between Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA) and Turkiye Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), cooperation for accident investigation, cooperation for media and communication, and cooperation between Turkiye Defence Industry Directorate and Rwanda Ministry of Defence.