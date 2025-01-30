For Köln, di police don tok say dem damage di glass for di entrance door of Veysel-Karani Mosque and scatter di inside of di place. Early Tuesday morning, police catch one 29-year-old man near di area. Di man get cut for him hand.

Police still tok say di man no gree cooperate when dem dey check am. Dem also find out say di man drink well-well and no get where e dey stay. Whether di man get hand for wetin happen for di mosque, na wetin police dey investigate now. Di State Protection Unit for Köln police dey handle di matter. Dem still add say di man never do any crime wey concern state protection before.

Di mosque people see di scatter-scatter for di place when dem come for prayer on Tuesday morning. Di chairman of di mosque, Aytekin Elmas, tok say di mosque no get security camera, but dem dey hope say di security people go quick find out wetin happen. Di community dey very shocked about di matter.

As sign of support, di Turkish Consul General for Köln, Hüseyin Kantem Al, visit di mosque and promise say dem go give support to di community.