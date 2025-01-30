Di administration of President Donald Trump don cancel one plan wey for freeze spending wey fit affect hundreds of billions of dollars for US programmes, one White House official tok on Wednesday.

Di head of di Office of Management and Budget send memo give di oga dem for US government departments and agencies, tok say di earlier order "don cancel," NBC News and other tori people report am.

Dis na di first big domestic policy wey di Republican president don reverse since him new term start. E happen after one federal judge don block di freeze for small time and before another judge wan hear another legal challenge.

Di proposal bin cause wahala for di federal government and scatter payments wey dem dey give medical and child-care providers.

For another mata, di White House tok say Trump go target pro-Palestinian student protesters for deportation as sign say him dey expand him immigration crackdown to include people based on dia political views.

Di White House tok say Trump go sign one executive order wey go cancel di student visas of college students and other non-citizens wey join anti-Israel protests wey happen for college campuses last year.

"We go find una and we go deport una," Trump tok for one statement. Trump don always show say him dey support Israel for di war wey dem dey fight against Palestine Gaza.

Trump immigration crackdown before now don dey focus on deporting migrants wey no get legal papers to stay for di United States. Dis new order, if dem implement am, go target people wey dey di country legally.

Dis na di latest move wey Trump don make as president wey dey push di boundary. Since him enter office for January 20, e don stop plenty foreign aid, pardon supporters wey attack US Capitol police, and offer buyouts to reduce di number of civil-service workers.