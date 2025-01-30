WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Trump policies dey alarm Native Americans over deportations
Native American advocacy organisations dey respond to di fear say Immigration and Customs Enforcement go arrest dem by telling di tribal members to carry identification and avoid make dem fight with di officers.
Trump policies dey alarm Native Americans over deportations
US President Donal Trump / AP
30 Jenuwari 2025

Native American advocacy groups don dey worry as US President Donald Trump begin dey crack down on illegal immigration, so dem don give advice wey go help dia people handle di fear of possible arrest.

Just few days afta Trump enter office, Native American groups see say e dey important to take precautions as tori begin spread say some tribal members for di southwestern US don dey detained and questioned by immigration officers.

For di Operation Rainbow Bridge website, wey dey serve Navajo tribal members, dem talk say US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fit mistakenly deport Native Americans.

Di website advise members make dem dey carry state-issued ID cards. "If dem stop you and question you, no try escalate di matter. Abeg cooperate wit law enforcement if dem ask you to show your identity," di notice tok.

Di site still advise Navajo members make dem ask officers to confirm dia identity, no resist, and make dem document wetin happen. Dem also tok say make dem no open door if immigration agent waka come dia house, unless di agent show warrant.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers from Arizona, New Mexico and California write letter give Trump to protest di questioning of di citizenship of one Mescalero tribal member, even afta di person show correct ID.

Last week, di Winnebago Tribal Council for Nebraska approve free tribal identification cards for all members wey don reach 18 years and above "as one way to protect tribal members of all ages from ICE."

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us