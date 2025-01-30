Native American advocacy groups don dey worry as US President Donald Trump begin dey crack down on illegal immigration, so dem don give advice wey go help dia people handle di fear of possible arrest.

Just few days afta Trump enter office, Native American groups see say e dey important to take precautions as tori begin spread say some tribal members for di southwestern US don dey detained and questioned by immigration officers.

For di Operation Rainbow Bridge website, wey dey serve Navajo tribal members, dem talk say US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fit mistakenly deport Native Americans.

Di website advise members make dem dey carry state-issued ID cards. "If dem stop you and question you, no try escalate di matter. Abeg cooperate wit law enforcement if dem ask you to show your identity," di notice tok.

Di site still advise Navajo members make dem ask officers to confirm dia identity, no resist, and make dem document wetin happen. Dem also tok say make dem no open door if immigration agent waka come dia house, unless di agent show warrant.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers from Arizona, New Mexico and California write letter give Trump to protest di questioning of di citizenship of one Mescalero tribal member, even afta di person show correct ID.

Last week, di Winnebago Tribal Council for Nebraska approve free tribal identification cards for all members wey don reach 18 years and above "as one way to protect tribal members of all ages from ICE."