Trump tok for press conference yesterday Thursday say di passenger plane dey for im correct path and e dey land without wahala, but di military helicopter dey for wrong height and path for reason wey dem never sabi.

E still add say di three people wey dey inside di military helicopter dey for wrong path and na di helicopter pilot cause di accident. E talk say di control tower give di helicopter warning too late, and di investigation go show all di details.

Di American president call di accident "big tragedy," and e add say, "Sadly, nobody survive."

E mention say di plane carry passengers from different countries, most of dem na Russian citizens, and e dey communicate with di countries wey get di passengers.

On Wednesday, di US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) talk say "one commercial plane, Bombardier CRJ700 model, collide for air with one military helicopter, Sikorsky H-60 model, as e dey approach runway 33 for Ronald Reagan Airport around 9pm local time."

Di FAA explain say di plane wey belong to American Airlines don take off from Kansas, wey dey for central US.

Di plane carry 60 passengers and 4 crew members, while di US Army helicopter carry three soldiers.