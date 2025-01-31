WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Oga Trump say nobody survive di plane and helicopter crash
Di US President, Donald Trump, say e no get any survivor for di incident wia military helicopter collide with passenger plane near Ronald Reagan Airport outside Washington DC. E say dem dey investigate di matter to find out wetin really happen.
Oga Trump say nobody survive di plane and helicopter crash
#NRA14 : Plane wey full passengers collide for sky with helicopter for Washington Potomac River / AFP
31 Jenuwari 2025

Trump tok for press conference yesterday Thursday say di passenger plane dey for im correct path and e dey land without wahala, but di military helicopter dey for wrong height and path for reason wey dem never sabi.

E still add say di three people wey dey inside di military helicopter dey for wrong path and na di helicopter pilot cause di accident. E talk say di control tower give di helicopter warning too late, and di investigation go show all di details.

Di American president call di accident "big tragedy," and e add say, "Sadly, nobody survive."

E mention say di plane carry passengers from different countries, most of dem na Russian citizens, and e dey communicate with di countries wey get di passengers.

On Wednesday, di US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) talk say "one commercial plane, Bombardier CRJ700 model, collide for air with one military helicopter, Sikorsky H-60 model, as e dey approach runway 33 for Ronald Reagan Airport around 9pm local time."

Di FAA explain say di plane wey belong to American Airlines don take off from Kansas, wey dey for central US.

Di plane carry 60 passengers and 4 crew members, while di US Army helicopter carry three soldiers.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us