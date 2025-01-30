Dem say one big jailbreak happen for Monday morning for one prison wey dey for Goma, one city for Congo wey don dey under wahala. Dis one happen few hours after M23 fighters enter di city, na wetin one security pesin tell AFP.

Di prison wey dey hold about 3,000 prisoners, dem say e don burn finish after di jailbreak wey cause plenty kasala and even deaths, but di security pesin no give more details. Some prisoners wey escape dey waka for di streets, na wetin one AFP journalist see.

East African leaders wan do emergency meeting

Kenya President, William Ruto, wey be di chairman of East African Community (EAC), talk say dem go gather for one emergency meeting within 48 hours to find solution to di katakata wey dey happen for Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Ruto talk say e don yarn with DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda President Paul Kagame, and dem don agree to show face for di meeting. For one statement wey come from Kenya presidency, Ruto express him worry about di bad condition wey di region dey face, including di fight and di humanitarian wahala wey dey increase.

E talk say di fight for Congo don make military action plenty and dem even close Goma airport, wey make life hard for di people wey dey suffer di wahala.

Rwanda-DRC border don close

Di border wey dey between Rwanda and DR Congo near Goma don close on Monday, na wetin people wey dey dia talk. Dis one happen few hours after rebels enter di city. One aid worker for di main border crossing talk say nobody dey enter or commot, except some UN staff and dia family wey dem evacuate for morning.

Gunshot for Goma

People for Goma wake up on Monday morning dey fear and no sure who dey control di area after dem hear say Rwanda-backed rebels don capture di city. Di fight between di rebels and Congo security forces don increase for di past few days.

Gunshot dey sound for Goma overnight before plenty men wey wear military uniform waka enter di city on Monday morning. Some people for roadside dey hail dem, but e no clear whether dem be M23 rebels. Congo government never confirm di matter.

Rwanda talk say dem dey for peace

Rwanda talk on Sunday say dem still dey find political solution to di fight wey dey happen for eastern Congo, where M23 rebels dey fight government forces. Dem talk say di heavy fight near Goma start because Congo army and dia people no dey respect ceasefire.

Di Rwanda Foreign Ministry talk say di fight near dia border dey threaten dia security and dem need to protect dia territory. Dem also talk say some statements wey people dey make no dey help di matter.

For one emergency UN Security Council meeting on Sunday, Congo government demand make Rwanda troops commot from dia land and make dem sanction Rwanda officials wey dey involved for di matter.