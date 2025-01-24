If you look Davos for di first time, e go be like say na place wey people dey go relax, play for snow, and snap fine pictures. Di town dey for Graubunden mountain for Switzerland, and e no dey look like place wey dem dey do business.

But na di World Economic Forum (WEF) wey dem dey do every year since 1971 dey make Davos dey enter newspaper headlines. Di forum na big meeting wey dem dey use talk about world mata, industry plans, and regional issues.

Di 2025 WEF wey dem call "Collaboration for a Smart Future" go bring world economic and political leaders, plus special people from Africa. Di meeting go happen between January 20 and 24, and about 3,000 people go attend, including 350 government leaders and 60 top people from about 130 countries.

Africa sef no carry last. South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, Congo President Felix Tshisekedi, and Somalia President Sheikh Mohamud dey among di African leaders wey attend. Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud talk about di progress wey im country don make for different areas. Nigeria Vice President Kashim Shettima and Egypt Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli sef dey represent dia countries.

Di big question wey people dey ask be say, wetin Africa go gain from di Davos meeting? Di main talk be whether di discussions for Davos dey really touch di issues wey dey affect Africa economy and di challenges wey di continent dey face.

Dis year, di talk for Davos focus on artificial intelligence and technology. But some people dey wonder whether dis topic dey urgent for Africa, as di continent get oda pressing issues wey need attention.

Economic expert for Nigeria, Jide Pratt, talk say di meeting go only make sense for Africa if di leaders fit use am build strong connections and push Africa matter for front. Im talk say, "If as African leader, I fit make deals for Davos and meet people wey fit help Africa economy, di meeting go get better value."

Pratt advise African leaders to join hand together and get one voice for international meetings like Davos. Im talk say, "Dem need to plan well and carry dia needs as one group. See as countries for G12 dey do, dem dey unite to push dia agenda."

But di problem be say, African leaders no dey always work together. Pratt warn say if dem no unite, di WEF meeting no go benefit Africa well. South Africa President Ramaphosa, for example, talk say im go use di meeting push im country agenda for G20 leadership and mineral resources management.

Nigeria Vice President Kashim Shettima sef use di opportunity invite investors to come invest for Nigeria and Africa. Im talk say di continent get plenty opportunities wey investors fit benefit from.

Pratt still emphasize say di way African countries dey do dia own separate plans dey weaken di continent agenda. Im talk say, "As African leader, I go go Davos with strong mind to push Africa development and industrial growth. I go make sure say di work start before di meeting finish."

Ramaphosa talk for Davos say di world need to unite for progress and humanity development. But experts dey warn say without African leaders working together and presenting one strong agenda, meetings like Davos go just be like "tea party."