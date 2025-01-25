Fifty-eight. Na di number of times wey United Nations don see United States use veto block decision wey dey criticize Israel or condemn di violence wey dem dey do against Palestinians since 1972.

Di latest one happen for November wen Ambassador Robert Wood block another resolution wey dey call for "immediate, unconditional, and permanent" ceasefire. Dis one na di fourth veto since Israel start dia war for Gaza for October 2023.

US support for Israel no be today matter. Di financial and military support wey dem dey give Israel dey well-documented. According to di Genocide Convention wey US sign, di military aid and diplomatic cover wey Washington dey give Tel Aviv fit qualify as "complicity" under Article 3.

Professor Michael Lynk, wey be former UN Special Rapporteur, talk say di law clear well-well. E explain say Article 3 of di 1948 Genocide Convention talk say complicity for genocide serious reach di same level as di act of genocide itself.

Apart from di diplomatic support wey US dey give Israel for UN Security Council, dem don also provide at least $17.9 billion for military aid since di Gaza war start one year ago. Dis aid include military financing, weapon sales, and transfer of weapons from US stockpile, wey dey help Israel war machine.

Historically, Israel na di biggest receiver of US military aid, wey don reach $251.2 billion (adjusted for inflation) since 1959. Lynk talk say dis kind support na wetin dey help Israel continue di human rights violations for Gaza.

“If US stop di arms and money wey dem dey give Israel, di war no go fit continue for even one day,” Lynk talk. “So, di US get plenty responsibility for wetin dey happen.”

Di International Court of Justice (ICJ) fit hold US accountable for di complicity, but di wahala na di political will to carry di matter go di court. Lynk talk say di challenge na whether di world get di mind to take action against US for di support wey dem dey give Israel.

Apart from di Genocide Convention, di Rome Statute of di International Criminal Court (ICC) also talk say complicity for genocide na offence wey dem fit prosecute. But di main problem still be di lack of political will to take action.

South Africa don already carry case go ICJ against Israel, accusing dem of genocide through killings and deprivation of essential resources. Di ICJ don order Israel to stop dia offensive for Rafah, di southern part of Gaza, to reduce di humanitarian suffering.

Countries like Türkiye, Nicaragua, Palestine, Spain, Mexico, Libya, and Colombia don join di case since di public hearing start for January. Nicaragua also carry case go ICJ against Germany for di arms wey dem dey supply Israel.

Last week, ICC issue arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant. Dis na big step for international law enforcement, wey show say nobody dey above accountability.

Even though di international mechanisms never fit stop di genocide wey dey happen, di legal actions wey dem dey take na important step towards justice. If ICJ rule say Israel dey guilty of genocide, e fit set new precedent wey go open door for cases against countries like US.

“Di whole world go dey watch to see wetin di court go decide for di next few years,” Lynk talk. “And if dem find Israel guilty, e fit lead to more action against other countries wey dey involved for genocide or complicity.”