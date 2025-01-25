''Participation for genocide na crime wey big pass genocide itself''
3 minit wey yu go read
''Participation for genocide na crime wey big pass genocide itself''Di former UN Special Rapporteur Michael Lynk say say USA dey bear as much responsibility as Israel for di number of deaths for Gaza and oda Palestinian areas.
Gaza / Others
25 Jenuwari 2025

Fifty-eight. Na di number of times wey United Nations don see United States use veto block decision wey dey criticize Israel or condemn di violence wey dem dey do against Palestinians since 1972.

Di latest one happen for November wen Ambassador Robert Wood block another resolution wey dey call for "immediate, unconditional, and permanent" ceasefire. Dis one na di fourth veto since Israel start dia war for Gaza for October 2023.

US support for Israel no be today matter. Di financial and military support wey dem dey give Israel dey well-documented. According to di Genocide Convention wey US sign, di military aid and diplomatic cover wey Washington dey give Tel Aviv fit qualify as "complicity" under Article 3.

Professor Michael Lynk, wey be former UN Special Rapporteur, talk say di law clear well-well. E explain say Article 3 of di 1948 Genocide Convention talk say complicity for genocide serious reach di same level as di act of genocide itself.

Apart from di diplomatic support wey US dey give Israel for UN Security Council, dem don also provide at least $17.9 billion for military aid since di Gaza war start one year ago. Dis aid include military financing, weapon sales, and transfer of weapons from US stockpile, wey dey help Israel war machine.

Historically, Israel na di biggest receiver of US military aid, wey don reach $251.2 billion (adjusted for inflation) since 1959. Lynk talk say dis kind support na wetin dey help Israel continue di human rights violations for Gaza.

“If US stop di arms and money wey dem dey give Israel, di war no go fit continue for even one day,” Lynk talk. “So, di US get plenty responsibility for wetin dey happen.”

Di International Court of Justice (ICJ) fit hold US accountable for di complicity, but di wahala na di political will to carry di matter go di court. Lynk talk say di challenge na whether di world get di mind to take action against US for di support wey dem dey give Israel.

Apart from di Genocide Convention, di Rome Statute of di International Criminal Court (ICC) also talk say complicity for genocide na offence wey dem fit prosecute. But di main problem still be di lack of political will to take action.

South Africa don already carry case go ICJ against Israel, accusing dem of genocide through killings and deprivation of essential resources. Di ICJ don order Israel to stop dia offensive for Rafah, di southern part of Gaza, to reduce di humanitarian suffering.

Countries like Türkiye, Nicaragua, Palestine, Spain, Mexico, Libya, and Colombia don join di case since di public hearing start for January. Nicaragua also carry case go ICJ against Germany for di arms wey dem dey supply Israel.

Last week, ICC issue arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant. Dis na big step for international law enforcement, wey show say nobody dey above accountability.

Even though di international mechanisms never fit stop di genocide wey dey happen, di legal actions wey dem dey take na important step towards justice. If ICJ rule say Israel dey guilty of genocide, e fit set new precedent wey go open door for cases against countries like US.

“Di whole world go dey watch to see wetin di court go decide for di next few years,” Lynk talk. “And if dem find Israel guilty, e fit lead to more action against other countries wey dey involved for genocide or complicity.”

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us