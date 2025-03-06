POLITICS
3 minit wey yu go read
Macron offer France nuclear protection to Europe amid wahala with Russia
President Emmanuel Macron tok say Europe future na dia own to decide, without Washington or Moscow.
Macron offer France nuclear protection to Europe amid wahala with Russia
#MGJ64 : President Emmanuel Macron tok say Europe must decide dia future / AFP
6 Machi 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron tok say on Wednesday, e go discuss wit European allies di mata of using France nuclear power to protect di continent from Russia wahala, as people dey fear say US fit no dey involve again.

France na di only country for European Union wey get nuclear weapon.

Macron, for one TV speech before di special European summit wey go happen on Thursday, call Russia "threat to France and Europe," and e talk say e don decide “to open di strategic tok-tok about how we fit protect our allies for Europe wit our (nuclear) power.”

E still talk say di decision to use France nuclear weapon go dey only for di hand of di French president.

Macron move dey follow di call wey German election winner Friedrich Merz make recently, wey e talk say make dem discuss “nuclear sharing” wit France.

EU leaders go discuss di nuclear power mata plus other tins for di Thursday summit for Brussels, wey go focus on Ukraine support and European defence. For many years, European NATO allies don dey depend on di strong US nuclear power.

“Europe future no suppose dey decided for Washington or Moscow,” Macron tok, as e add say “di innocence of di last 30 years” after di Berlin Wall fall for 1989, don finish.

Macron talk say Russia dey spend 40 percent of dia state money for military, and dem plan to increase dia army by 2030 wit 300,000 more soldiers, 3,000 tanks, and 300 jet fighters. “Who go believe say di Russia of today go stop for Ukraine?” Macron ask.

E talk say allies need to make sure say Russia no go invade Ukraine again after dem sign peace agreement. Dis one mean say dem go need “long-term support for di Ukrainian army” and maybe send European forces, e tok.

Di forces no go dey fight for di front line, but dem go dey dia to make sure say di peace agreement dey respected,” Macron explain. E still talk say meeting of army chiefs of staff from European countries wey wan join go happen for Paris next week.

US President Donald Trump don dey push make Europe carry more responsibility for di continent protection, and Trump government don hint say di current US involvement fit no last forever.

Macron still talk say e hope to convince Trump make e no put tariffs on goods wey dey come from Europe. Trump don threaten to put 25 percent tariffs on European goods, say di European Union dey do things wey no favour trade wit US, but EU leaders don deny di accusation.

