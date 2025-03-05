China don tok say dem go increase dia defence spending by 7.2 percent for 2025, same as wetin dem do last year, na wetin official document wey AFP see on Wednesday talk.

Dis increase dey happen as Beijing dey modernise dia armed forces sharp sharp and dey focus on di strategic competition wey dem get wit United States.

China get di second-biggest military budget for di world, but e still dey far back behind United States, wey be dia main strategic rival.

Beijing go spend 1.78 trillion yuan ($245.7 billion) for defence dis year — e still dey less than one-third of di money wey Washington dey spend, according to wetin government report talk.

China military budget don dey increase for many years as e dey follow di way di economy dey grow.

Di new defence budget increase show say China dey expand dia presence for di region and e dey push dia policy to unify wit Taiwan.

Reunification wit Taiwan

Beijing talk on Wednesday say dem go "strongly push" di plan to reunify wit Taiwan.

According to di government work report wey dem submit to di national legislature, di country go improve di institutions and policies wey go help promote economic and cultural exchange and cooperation across di Taiwan Strait. Dem go also push for integrated development across di Strait to better di "well-being of Chinese people for both sides."

China dey see Taiwan as dia breakaway province, but Taipei dey insist say dem be independent.

China also tok say dem no like "unilateralism and protectionism for any form and dem go dey support international fairness and justice," na wetin di work report add.

"Di country go continue to dey committed to independent foreign policy of peace and di path of peaceful development," di report tok.