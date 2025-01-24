Manzi Leon: Di Rwandan artist wey dey paint 'real people with real stories'
Manzi Leon: Di Rwandan artist wey dey paint 'real people with real stories'Plenty of Manzi Leon portraits dey draw inspiration from real-life stories of pipo wey im dey meet.
Orfin na Rwanda dem bin get save from jeno-side by 'life convoii' 30 years later / AFP
24 Jenuwari 2025

By Pauline Odhiambo

Like many of im mates, 23-year-old artist Manzi Leon dey enjoy beta film. But many of di figurative portraits wey e dey do na from di real-life tori of people wey e don meet.

"I like to paint real people wey get real tori because e dey more interesting," Manzi yarn TRT Afrika. "Even for di art industry, people dey relate well with paintings wey dey based on real life."

Figurative art, as Cohle Gallery take define am, na modern art wey still dey show strong connection to di real world, especially di human figure.

Black bias

Manzi painting, "Portrait of Gracilla," na from di tori of one friend for Ghana wey share her struggle as dark-skinned woman for Africa.

"Since when Gracilla small, dem dey laugh her because of her dark skin. Her tori na one of triumph, how she take overcome di wahala of no acceptance because of her look," Manzi explain.

Comfort zone

"Dis painting na proof of di strength and resilience of plenty black women wey don face bias because of dia complexion."

Him solo exhibition, "Note to Gracilla," show for US for 2023. "E dey invite dem to feel accepted and safe for Gracilla tori," e tok.

Manzi acrylic paintings dey always show black women wey dey thrive for dia comfort zone.

Him works, "Contemplations of Domesticity" and "Lady Mary with a Veil," dey show how black women dey relax for dia house.

Self-expression

"I wan show di concept of home and how women dey act and react for dia safe space. Plenty black women dey wear headscarf for house, and my aim na to show di way dem dey express demself," Manzi tok.

"Even when mood no dey free, dia body language still dey relaxed as dem dey think about dia life," e add.

Di two paintings show for Mitochondria Gallery group exhibition, "Place of Repose."

Facing fear

For "In Midst of the Green Sea," Manzi explore self-expression. Di painting show one woman wey dey face her fear alone.

"Di woman dey bravely face her fear, dey express herself," Manzi tok. "Dis painting dey invite people to learn more about demself by embracing dia fear."

Manzi don learn how to paint through different emotions.

"Painting na wetin I dey always do, even when mood no dey," e tell TRT Afrika. "I dey paint when I happy, and I dey paint when I sad."

Him work, "Strange Voice from My Heart," dey show di importance of listening to di voice wey dey inside person.

Some of Manzi paintings don sell for thousands of dollars for international market. E talk say di secret to him success na because e dey stay true to him style.

Him advice to artists wey dey come up? "Make you dey unique and stand gidigba for wetin you want for your art. No let anybody force you to do art wey no dey true to your own style. Always dey authentic."

