Di war wey start for Sudan for April 2023 don put di kontri for big wahala wey dey affect di politiks, ekonomiks, and human life for di area. Even as di kasala don big, e no too dey get di kind attention wey oda wahala for Middle East dey get, like di one for Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

Di katakata for Sudan don reach level wey e dey affect oda kontri dem for di region and di world. Di mata no dey get beta media coverage, and people dey ask why di world dey look away and wetin dem fit do to change di situation.

Humanitarian wahala for Sudan don reach di level wey over 14 million people don comot dia house since August 2023. Out of dis number, 11 million dey inside Sudan, while 3.1 million don run go neighbouring kontri dem. Di United Nations talk say over half of di people wey dem displace na pikin wey never reach 18 years.

Over 30 million Sudanese people dey need humanitarian help, and hunger don start to show for places like Zamzam camp for North Darfur. Di wahala no be small tin as di violence dey continue, and di international community no dey focus well to help.

Rapid Support Forces (RSF), wey be paramilitary group wey Sudan government create before, don dey do plenty bad tin like kill civilians, rape, ethnic violence, and use hunger as weapon. Di RSF dey stop food and medicine from reaching people wey need am, and dis one don make hunger wahala worse.

UNICEF talk say hundreds of thousands of pikin go suffer from malnutrition dis year. For Zamzam camp, about one-quarter of di pikin dem wey dem check dey malnourished, and 10% dey suffer from severe malnutrition. Médecins Sans Frontières confirm dis one.

Even with all dis wahala, di Sudan crisis no dey get di kind media attention wey go fit bring help. Oda global and regional crises dey overshadow di Sudan matter, and dis one dey make di help wey Sudanese people need no dey reach dem.

Di war for Sudan no just dey affect di kontri alone; e dey destabilize di whole Horn of Africa. Refugees don full places like Chad, Egypt, and South Sudan, wey dem sef get dia own wahala. Di war don scatter trade routes and destroy agricultural areas like El Gezira, wey dey cause food shortage for di region.

RSF dey also involve for illegal business like smuggling arms and human trafficking, wey dey make di region more unstable. If dem no stop dis kain tin, Sudan fit turn to place wey illegal activity go dey plenty.

Even as RSF dey brutal, dem don dey show sign of weakness. Some of dia commanders don dey leave dem, and di morale of dia fighters don dey drop. Sudan army don change strategy and dey win back key areas, wey dey make RSF dey defensive.

Di international community wey dey support RSF go soon face wahala as di group don dey unstable and dem reputation don dey spoil. Di people wey dey back RSF fit face international investigation for dia role for di atrocities.

Di media no dey report di Sudan crisis well, and dis one dey make di wahala continue. Journalists dey face danger for Sudan, and di RSF dey target dem. Dis one dey make am hard to get di real story of wetin dey happen.

Di international community need to act fast. Dem need to create safe ways to send help to di people wey dey suffer, and dem need to push for ceasefire. Di world need to hold di people wey dey cause di wahala accountable for dia actions.

Abdalftah Hamed Ali na researcher for Middle East Council on Global Affairs, and Sahar Khamis na expert for Arab and Muslim media. Dem dey talk say di world need to focus on Sudan and help di people wey dey suffer.