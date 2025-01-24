As di year don finish, Israel attack on Palestinians no bin stop for Gaza and di occupied West Bank. For Ukraine and Russia, di war still dey go on, and e no show any sign say e go end soon.

For Gaza and di West Bank, di bloodshed don reach level wey dem never see before. Over 35,000 Palestinians die for 2024, wey make am di deadliest year since Israel invasion start for 1948. For Ukraine, di war don kill 67,000 people from both sides.

For Lebanon, one fragile 60-day ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel don dey hold since November ending. But di year still see di death of almost 4,000 Lebanese, and Israel don break di truce many times with targeted strikes.

For Syria, di year bring one big surprise as opposition forces overthrow di Assad regime after 11 days of heavy fight for November. Since then, di country don dey calm, even though e get long history of violence under di Baathist government.

Altogether, 2024 na bloody year as 233,000 people die, wey be 30% increase compared to last year, according to di Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED) project. Violence don double since 2019, and one out of every eight people dey exposed to conflict. Palestinians na di ones wey suffer pass, according to ACLED.

Gaza Onslaught

Di year 2024 na di worst year for Palestinians as dem don suffer over 100 years of Zionist oppression. But small hope dey as Hamas and Israel dey negotiate for ceasefire for Qatar.

Israel defence minister, Israel Katz, talk say di negotiation na di closest dem don reach to hostage deal since di last one for November 2023. But analysts no believe say Israel go end di occupation of Gaza. Report from New York Times show say Israel don build 19 military bases for Gaza and dey divide di region into north and south.

Kamel Hawwash, one Palestinian professor, talk say di military build-up show say Israel no plan to comot. Since October 2023, Israeli attacks don kill over 45,000 Palestinians, including 14,500 children, and wound over 106,000 people. UNICEF talk say all di children for Gaza need urgent protection and mental health support.

Ukraine War

2024 na brutal year for di war between Russia and Ukraine. Russian forces dey gain ground for eastern Ukraine, but Ukraine counterattack don reach di Kursk region for Russia. Russia don capture almost 4,500 square kilometres of Ukrainian land, and dem dey near di strategic city of Pokrovsk.

Last week, explosion for Moscow kill one top Russian general, Igor Kirillov. Ukraine claim responsibility, but Russian analyst talk say Americans dey involved because di general dey expose US activities for Ukraine. Di war don also see Ukraine invade Kursk region, di first foreign invasion of Russian land since World War II.

Israeli War on Lebanon

Israel aggression reach Lebanon dis year as dem attack di country with explosions and airstrikes. Di strikes kill top Hezbollah leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah. Israeli ground forces enter Lebanon for di first time since 2006, killing thousands of Lebanese and wounding over 16,000 people.

On November 27, Hezbollah and Israel agree ceasefire, but di truce don see over 200 violations by Israeli forces, according to Lebanese authorities.

End of Assad Regime

2024 mark di end of Syria Baathist regime under Bashar al-Assad. Di regime wey kill over 500,000 people and displace half of di population collapse after opposition forces capture Aleppo and Hama. On December 8, dem enter Damascus without resistance as Assad flee to Moscow.

Di opposition don form transitional government, and di country dey relatively peaceful now. But other conflicts like Sudan civil war and Myanmar crisis still dey cause wahala for di world.