POLITICS
2 minit wey yu go read
US top court no gree for Trump, as dem reject im bid to freeze $2B foreign aid
Di supreme court order di Republican administration to release almost $2 billion in aid.
Di US top court order Trump goment to release money for aid / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA GOOGLE/ Handout via Reuters
5 Machi 2025

Di US Supreme Court don rule for di first big case wey dem challenge di Trump administration. Di court vote 5-4 to support one lower court order wey talk say dem gatz pay money for aid contracts wey dem don already complete.

Di justices talk say di federal judge wey order make dem continue di payment for di contracts with US Agency for International Development (USAID) and State Department, suppose clear di mata on wetin di Government gatz do.

Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett, wey Trump appoint, join di three liberal justices for di nine-member Supreme Court to vote for di mata.

But Judge Samuel Alito write dissent wey di three other conservative justices support. E talk say, "E get as e be say one district-court judge wey fit no even get jurisdiction go get di power to force di US Government to pay $2 billion taxpayer money wey fit loss forever?"

Alito add say, "Di answer to dat question suppose be strong 'No,' but majority for dis Court no agree. E shock me."

District Judge Amir Ali, wey former president Joe Biden appoint, bin issue one temporary restraining order last month wey stop di Trump administration from "suspending, pausing, or stopping" foreign assistance funds.

Trump don start one campaign wey him top donor Elon Musk, di richest person for di world, dey lead. Di campaign na to reduce or scatter plenty parts of di US government.

Di main focus of di attack na USAID, di organisation wey dey share US humanitarian aid for di world, with health and emergency programmes for about 120 countries.

Trump talk say USAID na "radical lunatics" dey run am, and Musk describe am as "criminal organisation" wey dem suppose "put through di woodchipper."

