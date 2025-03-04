POLITICS
2 minit wey yu go read
China put extra tax on US goods as tension on top trade continue
China don put extra tax on farm products wey dem dey import from USA, including chicken and pork, and dem add 15 American companies to dia list of companies wey no dey reliable.
China go put extra tax on top US farm goods wey dey enter dia kontri / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA GOOGLE/ Handout via Reuters
4 Machi 2025

China don announce say dem go add extra tariff wey reach 15 percent on some key US farm products like chicken, pork, soy, and beef.

Di Commerce Ministry talk say di new tariff go start to dey work from March 10. Dis one follow di order wey US President Donald Trump give to increase tariff on Chinese products to 20 percent. Di US tariff don already start on Tuesday.

Di new tariff go affect US chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton wey go carry extra 15 percent tariff. Sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, seafood, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products go get 10 percent increase.

On top dat one, China on Tuesday add 15 US companies to di 'unreliable entities list'. Dis fit stop dem from doing import or export business with China or even invest for di country.

Di Commerce Ministry talk say, 'China don decide to add 15 US entities wey dey endanger China national security and interest to di export control list, and dem no go fit export dual-use items to dem.'

For January, China bin announce say dem go start investigation on US government subsidy for dia semiconductor sector, say e dey affect Chinese chipmakers.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump don announce say Taiwan chip-making company TSMC go invest at least $100 billion for di US to build 'cutting edge' manufacturing facilities.

Trump talk dis one on Monday for White House event, as TSMC CEO C.C. Wei dey beside am. Di investment go include building five advanced fabrication facilities, and most of di money go enter Arizona, where TSMC don already dey invest.

Di company promise before during Joe Biden time to invest over $65 billion for three factories for Arizona, and one of dem don start production since late 2024.

Trump don dey put more pressure on TSMC and other chip companies, as e dey think to add 25 percent tariff on all semiconductor chips wey dem produce outside di US.

