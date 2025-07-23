Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, don talk say dem no go gree make Iran rebuild dia nuclear and missile programme, and e warn say di fight between di two kontris fit start again.

“Di possibility dey to start di war again against Iran,” Katz tok dis one during one security meeting wey e do with Army Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, and oda senior commanders, according to wetin Maariv report.

E still add say, “E dey important to plan well so dat Iran no go fit return to dia nuclear and missile project.”

Katz also tok about oda wahala wey Israel dey face for di region. E say, “Two fronts dey open—Gaza and Yemen—and we need to settle dem with strong hand, just like we do for Iran, Lebanon, and Syria.”

Dis talk dey come after one short but serious fight wey happen between Israel and Iran for June.

On June 13, Israel, with di support of di United States, launch 12 days attack against Iran. Dem target military base, nuclear sites, civilians, top officers, and scientists.

Iran no gree, dem fight back with missile and drone attack wey hit Israeli military and intelligence facilities.

Di United States later broker ceasefire between di two kontris on June 23.