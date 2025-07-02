Iran President, Masoud Pezeshkian, don announce for Wednesday say dem go suspend di kontri cooperation wit di International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), na wetin official Press TV and Mehr news agency tok.

Di semi-official Tasnim news agency still tok say di president don approve di law wey go make di government stop di relationship wit di IAEA.

Last week, Iran parliament bin pass law wey talk say make dem suspend di cooperation wit di IAEA.

Dis kain move dey happen as di tension between Tehran and di UN nuclear watchdog don dey increase, especially as e concern monitoring access and transparency afta di recent military wahala wit Israel and di US.

Di kasala start on June 13 when Israel launch air strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites. Iran no waste time, dem fire back wit missile and drone strikes, while di US bomb three Iranian nuclear sites.

Di fight stop afta US broker ceasefire wey start to dey work on June 24.