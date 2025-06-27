US senators no gree for how di recent American air strikes for Iran nuclear infrastructure take work. Democrats dey doubt di success, but Republicans dey defend di mission outcome.

Di reaction follow one secret briefing wey dem do on top di operation wey US President Donald Trump order. Senate Democratic Leader, Chuck Schumer, tok say di plan no get head or tail. E say when e ask about Trump claim say Iran nuclear programme don finish, dem no fit give am better answer.

"No be say dem get better strategy, no end game, no plan," Schumer tok as e dey call make dem enforce di War Powers Act, wey go limit president power to dey start war anyhow without Congress approval.

Senator Chris Murphy from Connecticut tok say di briefing show say di air strikes only delay Iran programme by "few months." E even tok say Trump dey overhype di mata, add say: "You no fit bomb knowledge comot for person head, no matter how many scientists you kill."

But Republican Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas tok say di strikes cause "serious damage" as dem target key parts like centrifuges, conversion facilities, and nuclear scientists. "We sure say we hit di main points wey Iran dey depend on for dia nuclear weapons," Cotton tok.

Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina agree say di strikes work, but e warn say di problem never finish. "Make people no think say di problem don end, because e never end," e tok. "Dem go still try again."

Di secret briefing no settle di argument whether di strikes really damage Iran nuclear capability or na just small delay e cause. Pipo still dey ask questions about di strategy and di timing of di operation.

One European intelligence report wey dem release around di same time tok say di strikes cause damage, but e no destroy Iran nuclear facilities finish. Di report tok say most of di infrastructure wey dem damage fit repair later.

Trump don vex for US media like CNN and The New York Times for how dem report di mata, as dem tok say di strikes no end Iran nuclear ambition.

For Iran side, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei tok for one televised speech say Iran don win Israel for di war, and e vow say dem no go gree US pressure. E even tok say di strikes no do anything significant to Iran nuclear infrastructure. "Di American president dey overhype di mata, e need di exaggeration," Khamenei tok.

But Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tok say di damage dey "serious" and dem dey do detailed assessment.

Israeli military tok say Iran nuclear sites don take "serious blow," but dem caution say e still dey early to know di full damage. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu tok say dem don stop Iran nuclear project, and warn say if Iran try rebuild am, dem go still attack dem with di same energy.

Iran don dey tok say dem no dey find nuclear weapon, say na peaceful use of atomic energy dem dey do. Di Israeli attack kill at least 627 civilians for Iran, according to Tehran Health Ministry. Iran own strikes for Israel kill 28 people, according to Israeli figures.