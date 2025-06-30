IRAN-ISRAEL PALAVA
Iran sanctions go comot 'lf dem behave well' : Trump
US Presido, Donald Trump, say dem go lift sanctions wey dem put on Iran if di kontri show say dem go behave well.
Trump insist say di strike dem do for Iran make sense / Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump don talk say im fit remove di sanctions wey dem put for Iran if di kontri fit show say dem wan dey peaceful and cooperate wit Washington.

"If dem fit dey peaceful, and if dem fit join hand wit us, dem no go do any bad thing again, I go remove di sanctions," Trump tok dis one for one Fox News interview wey dem show on Sunday.

"Sometimes, you fit get beta result wit honey pass vinegar," Trump add, tok say di sanctions relief "go make big difference" for Tehran.

Before-before, Trump don stop di sanctions relief work after Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tok say dem go attack US bases if Washington renew di strikes against Iranian targets.

'Dem no move anything' during US strikes

Trump still tok say di claim wey talk say Iran don carry enriched uranium comot before US strikes no true, as e explain say di material heavy and e go hard to carry am.

Di president tok say America "no give dem plenty notice" before di attacks, so to carry di material comot go dey "hard" and "dangerous."

"Dem no move anything. Dem no believe say wetin we do go fit happen like dat," Trump tok.

E describe Iran as "taya" from di recent Israeli and American strikes, and e predict say di nuclear activities go stop for now.

'Primary problem'

"Di last thing wey dem go dey do now, at least for some time, na nuclear. Dem don taya," Trump tok.

Trump still tok say some kontries don show interest to join di Abraham Accord wey dey normalise di relationship between Israel and Arab states, but e no mention di kontries.

"We get some really beta kontries for di agreement now, and I believe say we go begin add more, because Iran na di main wahala," e tok.

