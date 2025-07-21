IRAN-ISRAEL PALAVA
2 minit wey yu go read
Iran 'replace' dia air defence systems wey damage during Israel war
Iran don replace di air defence systems wey damage during di 12-day war wit Israel last month, one senior army general tok.
Iran 'replace' dia air defence systems wey damage during Israel war
Iran engage for 12 day war wit Israel last month / Photo: Reuters
21 Julai 2025

Iran don replace di air defence systems wey spoil during di 12-day war wey dem fight with Israel last month, one senior army general tok on Sunday, according to wetin state media report.

Israel bin launch one kind surprise bombing campaign against Iran for mid-June, wey make Tehran respond with drone and missile attacks.

Di strikes from Israel affect Iran air defence systems well well, as dem activate di systems plenty times for di capital Tehran and other parts of di kontri during di war.

"Di Zionist enemy wan destroy Iran defence power, and some of our defence systems spoil for dat war," army operations chief Mahmoud Mousavi tok, as IRNA news agency report am.

Di damaged defence systems don dey replaced now," Mousavi add.

Iran air defence network get systems like di Bavar-373 and Khordad-15 wey dem build for di kontri, wey fit counter missiles and aircraft. Iran sef don install Russia S-300 air defence systems since 2016.

Di war with Israel kill more than 1,000 people for Iran, while Iranian fire kill at least 28 people for Israel, according to wetin di authorities for di two kontries tok.

Israel attack target military infrastructure and nuclear facilities across Iran.

On June 22, Israel ally, di United States, sef carry out strikes wey dem never do before on Iranian nuclear sites for Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.

Di full damage wey Iran nuclear programme suffer never clear finish.

US President Donald Trump tok say di sites don "completely destroy," but US media reports dey doubt di level of di damage.

On Friday, NBC News, wey quote military damage assessment, report say na only one of di three sites dem mostly destroy.

Ceasefire dey between Iran and Israel since June 24.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us