Iran don replace di air defence systems wey spoil during di 12-day war wey dem fight with Israel last month, one senior army general tok on Sunday, according to wetin state media report.

Israel bin launch one kind surprise bombing campaign against Iran for mid-June, wey make Tehran respond with drone and missile attacks.

Di strikes from Israel affect Iran air defence systems well well, as dem activate di systems plenty times for di capital Tehran and other parts of di kontri during di war.

"Di Zionist enemy wan destroy Iran defence power, and some of our defence systems spoil for dat war," army operations chief Mahmoud Mousavi tok, as IRNA news agency report am.

Di damaged defence systems don dey replaced now," Mousavi add.

Iran air defence network get systems like di Bavar-373 and Khordad-15 wey dem build for di kontri, wey fit counter missiles and aircraft. Iran sef don install Russia S-300 air defence systems since 2016.

Di war with Israel kill more than 1,000 people for Iran, while Iranian fire kill at least 28 people for Israel, according to wetin di authorities for di two kontries tok.

Israel attack target military infrastructure and nuclear facilities across Iran.

On June 22, Israel ally, di United States, sef carry out strikes wey dem never do before on Iranian nuclear sites for Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.

Di full damage wey Iran nuclear programme suffer never clear finish.

US President Donald Trump tok say di sites don "completely destroy," but US media reports dey doubt di level of di damage.

On Friday, NBC News, wey quote military damage assessment, report say na only one of di three sites dem mostly destroy.

Ceasefire dey between Iran and Israel since June 24.