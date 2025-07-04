Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian don approve new law wey go end Tehran cooperation wit di International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on top dia nuclear program.

Dis decision come afta di US carry out heavy attack for Iran main nuclear facilities. US talk say di attack don push Iran nuclear plans go back by two years.

Iran, wey sign di Treaty on di Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), dey claim say dem get right to develop peaceful nuclear program. But Israel, wey no sign di NPT, and some Western countries dey accuse Iran say dem wan use uranium enrichment take build nuclear bomb.

As Iran suspend cooperation wit di nuclear watchdog, experts for Western countries and Israel dey reason wetin go be Iran next move – whether dem go comot from di NPT or dem go try negotiate wit US and European countries for another nuclear deal.

Ghoncheh Tazmini, wey be Canadian-Iranian political analyst, talk say di suspension no mean say Iran wan comot from di NPT. She talk say na di wahala wey dey come from force and attack dey cause di breakdown of trust, no be say Iran dey reject treaty.

Iran don call for nuclear weapons-free Middle East and dem don dey cooperate wit di IAEA, allow dem inspect dia facilities. But Tazmini talk say di goodwill wey Iran show na wetin Israel and dia allies dey sabotage wit scientist assassination, cyber-attacks, sanctions, and military strikes.

She add say all dis kind behavior don make Iran no trust Western-led institutions again. She talk say di mata no be whether Iran go suspend cooperation, but whether di global system fit give Iran better assurance wey dem no go break anyhow.

Some experts dey see Iran suspension of IAEA cooperation as measured response to di attack wey US and Israel do on top dia nuclear facilities. Dem talk say di attack dey against international law wey no allow make anybody attack nuclear facilities wey dey for peaceful purpose.

For 2009, IAEA members, including US, UK, and France, agree say dem no go allow armed attack or threat against nuclear installations wey dey for peaceful purpose. Till now, IAEA never see enough evidence say Iran dey try build nuclear bomb.

Omer Ozgul, wey be expert on Iran security policy, talk say Iran decision to suspend IAEA cooperation na one step before dem go comot from di NPT. Mohammed Eslami, wey be professor for international relations, talk say di suspension na big deal because e mean say no international body go dey supervise Iran nuclear program again.

Eslami talk say if Israel and US no escalate di matter, Iran fit return to cooperate wit di IAEA. But if dem continue di wahala, Iran fit comot from di NPT. However, he talk say Iran no get plan to build nuclear bomb because di Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei fatwa no allow am.

Di 2015 nuclear deal wey dem call JCPOA set Iran uranium enrichment level for 3.67 percent and Iran agree make IAEA dey inspect dia facilities. But afta US comot from di deal for 2018, Iran increase dia enrichment to 4.5 percent.

Since then, Israel don dey provoke Iran, including di assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, wey dem call di father of Iran nuclear program. Iran respond by increasing dia enrichment level to 20 percent and later 60 percent afta cyber attack on dia facility.

Last month, Israel attack Iran nuclear facilities again afta IAEA head Rafael Grossi talk say Iran no dey fully comply wit dia nuclear obligations. Iran see di attack and di report as connected and question di agency integrity.

Ozgul talk say Iran fit increase dia enrichment to 90 percent or continue to dey act measured by suspending IAEA cooperation. But he no believe say Iran go comot from di NPT now. He talk say Iran get better option like blocking di Strait of Hormuz to stop oil flow.

Di analyst believe say di wahala fit ginger new nuclear negotiations between US and Iran to reach agreement.