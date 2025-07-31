Di US gatz agree say dem go pay Iran for di loss wey dem suffer during last month war, na wetin Financial Times report on Thursday, as dem quote Iran foreign minister.

"Dem suppose explain why dem attack us for middle of... negotiation, and dem gatz make sure say dem no go do dat kain tin again for future talks," Abbas Araghchi tok give FT for one interview wey e do for Tehran.

"And dem gatz pay Iran for di damage wey dem don cause," Araghchi add.

Di report tok say Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff don dey exchange message during and after di war, as di Iranian official dey tell him American counterpart say dem need to find "win-win solution" to end di long wahala wey dey ground about Iran nuclear program.

Iran chief nuclear negotiator tok say di solution suppose include financial compensation, but e no give details, and assurance say dem no go attack Iran again during negotiation, na wetin FT report.

Last month, US launch strike on Iranian nuclear facilities wey Washington claim say na part of program wey dey try develop nuclear weapons.

But Tehran dey maintain say dia nuclear program na for peaceful purpose and dem no dey develop weapon.

Di White House and US State Department never respond to Reuters request for comment as at di time of di report.