IRAN-ISRAEL PALAVA
2 minit wey yu go read
US must agree to compensate us before nuclear tok- Iran
Last month, US launch strike on Iranian nuclear facilities wey Washington claim say na for nuclear weapons.
US must agree to compensate us before nuclear tok- Iran
Iran dey maintain say dia nuclear program na for peaceful reasons. / Reuters
21 hours ago

Di US gatz agree say dem go pay Iran for di loss wey dem suffer during last month war, na wetin Financial Times report on Thursday, as dem quote Iran foreign minister.

"Dem suppose explain why dem attack us for middle of... negotiation, and dem gatz make sure say dem no go do dat kain tin again for future talks," Abbas Araghchi tok give FT for one interview wey e do for Tehran.

"And dem gatz pay Iran for di damage wey dem don cause," Araghchi add.

Di report tok say Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff don dey exchange message during and after di war, as di Iranian official dey tell him American counterpart say dem need to find "win-win solution" to end di long wahala wey dey ground about Iran nuclear program.

Iran chief nuclear negotiator tok say di solution suppose include financial compensation, but e no give details, and assurance say dem no go attack Iran again during negotiation, na wetin FT report.

Last month, US launch strike on Iranian nuclear facilities wey Washington claim say na part of program wey dey try develop nuclear weapons.

But Tehran dey maintain say dia nuclear program na for peaceful purpose and dem no dey develop weapon.

Di White House and US State Department never respond to Reuters request for comment as at di time of di report.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us