Iran Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, don talk say di mata of restarting nuclear tok go depend on clear guarantee from US say dem no go do any military wahala against Tehran.

“I no dey expect say negotiation go start sharp-sharp,” Araghchi yarn give CBS News on Tuesday. “Before we go decide to join di tok again, we need assurance say America no go dey target us militarily while di discussion dey go on. Based on wetin dey ground, we need more time,” he tok.

Dis statement dey come as diplomatic waka still dey go on afta one 12-day fight wey almost carry di region enter bigger wahala. On Monday, di White House confirm say US President Donald Trump Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, don meet with Iranian officials, wey show say small progress dey happen to reduce di tension.

‘Di mata na national pride and glory’

Araghchi still tok say Iran no go shift ground on dia nuclear programme, as e be “mata of national pride and glory” wey Tehran no go gree abandon anyhow. E still tok say Iran don show say dem fit defend demsef during di recent fight.

“We don prove during dis 12-day imposed war say we fit protect our sovereignty,” e tok. “If dem try aggression again, we go respond sharp-sharp.”

Di fight start on June 13 when Israel begin air strike wey target Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites inside dia country, wey kill at least 935 people and injure over 5,300, according to Iran Health Ministry.

As response, Iran fire missile and drone go Israeli targets, wey kill at least 29 people and injure over 3,400, based on di figures wey Hebrew University of Jerusalem release.

Di crisis come worse when US begin air strike on Iran nuclear facilities for Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, wey make people dey fear say di wahala fit spread go di whole region.

US-brokered ceasefire start on June 24, wey bring small peace as dem dey try find long-term solution to di mata.