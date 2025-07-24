POLITICS
Nigeria Senate don approve Tinubu plan to borrow $21 billion
Di Nigerian Senate approve Presido Bola Tinubu plan to borrow more dan $21 billion from outside to fill di gap for di budget.
Nigeria Senate don gree President Bola Tinubu plan wey go borrow more than $21 billion from outside di kontri to take cover di shortfall wey dey for 2025 budget, one senior lawmaker tok late for Tuesday.

Tinubu bin ask parliament for May make dem approve di borrowing.

"Wit dis approval, we don get all di revenue sources, including di loans, to fit fund di budget well well," na wetin Solomon Adeola, wey be Senate chairperson for appropriations, tok give reporters.

Di approval include loans of 4 billion euros ($4.70 billion) and 15 billion yen ($102.26 million), one $65 million grant, plus $2 billion wey dem go borrow for inside di kontri.

Di money go dey use for infrastructure, healthcare, education, security, and housing.

About $3 billion don dey earmark to repair di 2,044-kilometre narrow-gauge railway line wey dey Nigeria eastern rail corridor.

Since Tinubu enter office for 2023, e don start bold economic reforms, like di removal of fuel subsidy wey dey cost plenty money and di devaluation of naira, to help grow di economy.

Di borrowing dey show Tinubu plan to use fiscal expansion take boost di economy, even as revenue dey limited.

