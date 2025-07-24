Brazil don tok say dem wan join di case wey South Africa carry go International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israel action for Gaza, one pesin wey sabi di mata don yarn.

Di Brazilian Foreign Ministry talk on Wednesday say di kontri dey for di "last stage" to submit dia formal intervention for di case wey South Africa don carry go ICJ against Israel.

South Africa bin file di case for 2023, ask di court to declare say Israel no dey follow di 1948 Genocide Convention because of wetin dem dey do Palestinians for Gaza.

Other kontries like Türkiye, Spain, and Colombia don already ask di court to allow dem join di case too.

Di Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo first report di mata, and Reuters news agency later confirm am.

Israel action for Gaza don lead to di death of over 59,000 Palestinians, most of dem na women and pikin, according to reports.

Palestine official news agency, WAFA, talk say about 11,000 Palestinians dey fear say dem dey under di rubble of houses wey Israel don destroy.

Experts dey believe say di real number of people wey don die fit pass wetin Gaza authorities don report, and dem estimate say e fit reach 200,000.

Israel don turn most of Gaza to ruins, and dem don almost displace all di people wey dey di area.

Dem still block humanitarian aid wey people dey need badly, and only allow one US-backed aid group wey people dey condemn as "death trap" to enter.