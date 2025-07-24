Di Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Turkey don condemn di decision wey Israel parliament make to annex di occupied West Bank. Dem talk say di decision no get any legal power for international law and e no valid. Dis one na wetin dem tok for dia official statement wey dem release on Wednesday.

Dem talk say, "West Bank na Palestinian land wey Israel don dey occupy since 1967. Any move to annex di land no dey legal and e dey provoke wahala, wey fit scatter di effort to bring peace." Di Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs still add say di violence and lawlessness wey di Netanyahu government dey do dey cause new crisis and e dey threaten di security for di region.

Turkey don call di international community make dem take quick action to stop Israel aggression. Dem talk say, "Di international system suppose do wetin dem suppose do legally and morally." Di ministry still emphasize say e dey important to stop actions wey dem describe as genocide.

On Wednesday, di Israel parliament vote for one resolution wey no dey binding, wey support di annexation of di West Bank wey dem dey occupy illegally. Di vote na 71 in favor and 13 against. Di Speaker of di Knesset, Amir Ohana, talk say di Palestinian territories na "land of Israel wey belong to di people of Israel," and say "Jews no fit be occupiers for dia own ancestral land."

Di resolution wey lawmakers from di "Religious Zionism," "Likud," and "Yisrael Beiteinu" parties propose, describe di Palestinian West Bank as "part of di historical homeland of di Jewish people" and dem dey call for Israel sovereignty over di territories. Even though di resolution no get legal power and e no go change di legal status of di West Bank, e don cause strong reaction from di international community.

Turkey statement na response to di Knesset vote, and dem stress say di international community no suppose accept dis kind move. Dis no be di first time wey Israel parliament go dey pass symbolic resolutions about di Palestinian matter. Last year, di Knesset approve one resolution wey reject di creation of Palestinian state. For dat vote, 68 lawmakers support am while 9 oppose am, and some opposition parties no even vote at all.