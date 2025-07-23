WAR FOR GAZA
Ova 100 NGO dey warn of 'mass starvation' for Gaza
Di groups dey call for immediate ceasefire, make dem open all land borders, and make aid dey flow freely for Gaza through UN-led systems.
Authorities say na at least 15 Palestinians die of starvation for Gaza in the past 24 hours. / Reuters
19 hours ago

More dan 100 aid organisations don warn say "mass starvation" dey spread for Gaza wey Israel don blockade, as US top envoy dey plan visit Europe for tok about ceasefire and aid corridor.

One statement wey 111 organisations sign, including Doctors Without Borders (MSF), Save the Children, and Oxfam, talk on Wednesday say "our colleagues and di people wey we dey help dey waste away."

Di groups dey call for immediate ceasefire, make dem open all land borders, and make aid dey flow freely through UN-led systems.

For di statement, di humanitarian organisations talk say warehouses wey get plenty supplies dey untouched outside di territory, and even inside Gaza, dem no fit reach or deliver di goods.

"Palestinians dey trapped for cycle of hope and heartbreak, dem dey wait for help and ceasefire, but dem go wake up see say di condition don worse," di signatories tok.

"No be only physical wahala, but psychological too. Survival dey like mirage," dem add.

"Di humanitarian system no fit dey run on empty promises. Humanitarians no fit dey work on shifting timelines or dey wait for political promises wey no dey deliver access."

Starvation and genocide

Di Palestinian Health Ministry talk on Tuesday say at least 15 Palestinians, including four pikin, don die of starvation for Gaza for di past 24 hours.

Di latest death don make di number of people wey don die from malnutrition reach 101, and 80 of dem na children, since October 2023.

Israel don kill over 59,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, for di violence wey dey happen for di blockaded area.

About 11,000 Palestinians dey fear say dem dey under di rubble of houses wey dem destroy, according to Palestine official WAFA news agency.

Experts dey believe say di real number of deaths pass wetin Gaza authorities don report, dem estimate say e fit reach about 200,000.

Since di violence start, Israel don turn most of di blockaded area to ruins, and dem don displace almost all di people wey dey there.

Dem don block di entry of di humanitarian aid wey people need badly, and dem only allow one controversial US-backed aid group wey dem create to bypass UN aid work, wey people don condemn as "death trap."

