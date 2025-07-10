Blue background full wit flags dey set di stage for one diplomatic summit wey people sabi well well.

Di camera zoom enter Simon Kofe, di foreign minister for di Pacific island-nation Tuvalu, as e dey talk about climate mobility.

As di camera dey zoom out small small, di picture come show wetin go shock person: Kofe dey stand for water wey reach im knee.

Di message wey Kofe carry come no get confusion: im country dey disappear. "We dey sink," na wetin e talk for COP26 — di speech wey make di whole world pay attention.

Four years don waka since dat speech, but Tuvalu still dey for di center of climate talk-talk.

On June 16, Australia launch one new visa programme wey climate change realities inspire. Di agreement go allow 280 Tuvaluan citizens every year, from July 2025 go reach January 2026, to get permanent residency for Australia. Dem go fit work, use public healthcare, and go school.

But wetin go happen to di rest people?

Scientists dey predict say most of Tuvalu go dey under water for di next few decades. Di sea level dey rise, and di wahala wey dey come with am like tidal surges, waves, and storms go dey more destructive. Flooding go dey happen more often and e go dey worse.

Countries like Kiribati, Bangladesh, and Marshall Islands dey face di same kind wahala, as rising tides and bad weather dey make people comot from dia homes.

Australia don sign one big agreement wit Tuvalu to help resettle people wey climate change don displace. But di global law no get clear definition for 'climate refugee.' Efforts to expand di definition, like di Global Compact on Refugees, never work well.

Some people dey argue say if dem expand di refugee definition, e fit cause legal wahala. But as di climate displacement dey increase, di need for action dey urgent.

For one panel discussion wey dem do for International Law Conference for Bogazici University, Istanbul, dem talk about di growing problem of climate refugees. Prof Satvinder Juss from King’s College London moderate di session, and legal scholars discuss how law no dey match di real-life experience of people wey dey face climate wahala.

Prof Ali Wardak from University of South Wales talk about Afghanistan, where drought and land wahala dey join hand wit conflict to displace people. E talk say, "We no fit separate di causes again because war and climate dey feed each other."

Dr Naziye Dirikgil from Sakarya University talk about di legal wahala wey dey follow temporary protection for people wey dey lose dia environment permanently. She mention say Türkiye dey draft new climate law wey fit help climate-displaced people, but di legal classification still dey uncertain.

For one interview wit TRT World, Prof Juss explain di legal and moral wahala wey dey surround climate displacement. E talk say di 1951 Refugee Convention no dey address di kind displacement wey climate change dey cause because di law dey old.

E suggest say make dem either amend di Convention to include climate change or make dem reinterpret di law to fit di realities of today. E also point out say di people wey climate change dey affect pass na people from di global south, wey race and religion dey join dia vulnerability.

E talk say di global north no dey reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and na di global south dey suffer di impact. "Because di people wey dey suffer pass na brown and black people, e get racial element for di matter," e add.

Prof Juss dey argue say di term 'climate change refugees' no suppose comot from legal talk because e dey hide di real problem and di moral urgency of di issue.

Di imbalance dey clear: di global north dey emit plenty greenhouse gas, but na di global south dey bear di wahala. Island nations like Tuvalu dey face di worst kind of threat.

Scientists dey estimate say by 2050, climate disasters fit displace up to 143 million people for di global south. But di studies wey dey so far no dey look how different climate hazards dey join hand to worsen migration and displacement.

Meanwhile, di global north dey dump waste for countries like Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia, wey people dey call 'waste colonialism.' Dis pattern dey show di inequality wey climate change dey cause.

Even di legal protection like non-refoulement, wey talk say countries no fit send refugees go danger, no dey help climate-displaced people because di law no recognize dem.

Prof Juss dey argue say di world need new legal framework to address di needs of climate refugees. E talk say di numbers dey too much, and e no be only global south problem again. Even di global north dey feel di impact now.