After just one month for office, e don clear say di Trump administration dey look to expand for North America, defend di Americas, and control important areas for di world.

Di Trump cabinet, wey billionaires for America dey fund, na transactional one, but e still dey under di control of interventionist neoconservative people.

That time, I talk say “mistake fit cause wahala for Gaza and fit lead to bigger fight through Iran.” Na wetin dey happen now.

Trump attack for Iran na big turn for US foreign policy under im leadership. Instead of di ‘America First’ peace agenda wey e promise, di administration don reignite tension for di region, as dem dey try dominate di area. Na regime change dem dey push for, and Trump don show say e dey support am.

No too long ago, Trump talk say Iran no go ever get nuclear weapon. But US intelligence talk say Iran still dey like three years away from di time wey dem fit produce and deliver nuclear weapon. Even as Israel dey push for war, di US no gree. But Trump gree.

Di Iran-US negotiation bin dey go well before. But everything change overnight for June 12, when di International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) talk say Iran no dey follow di nuclear agreement. Dis one lead to new efforts – mostly diplomatic moves – to bring back UN sanctions for Tehran later dat year.

US diplomacy, including di talks wey Special Envoy Witkoff and Trump personal assurances do, na just cover for Israel surprise attack. Na so, for Friday di 13th for June, Israel start big military attack against Iran.

Another deception campaign happen last Thursday, when Trump talk say e go decide on US action for di Israel-Iran fight “within two weeks.” Again, diplomatic efforts na just cover for Israel military attack, wey US go join if e dey necessary.

Dis kind deception dey bring short-term military gain, but e dey spoil US international credibility for di long run. Di idea of America as neutral broker don scatter.

For 2012, Karl W. Eikenberry, wey be former US ambassador for Kabul, warn say di US dey rely too much on military power for foreign policy. E talk say di oversight for di military don reduce well well.

For my book, The Fall of Israel (2025), I show say dis trend don even worse for di past ten years. With 800 military bases for almost 90 countries, plus plenty inside di US, America get di biggest collection of military bases for foreign land for history.

Di military presence abroad dey lead to more conflicts, wey dey bring more bases, and di cycle dey continue. US don dey involved for war or combat for almost all di years wey di country don dey exist.

Today, di State Department dey act like cover for di Pentagon, wey dey work with big defence contractors. As former US defence secretary Robert Gates talk, di US military get more musicians for marching band pass di State Department get diplomats.

Di ongoing attack against Iran na joint effort between US and Israel. Israel dey target Iran military and political leaders, while US dey use diplomacy, intelligence, and arms transfer to support di plan.

Di goal na to scatter di Iran-led ‘Axis of Resistance’ for di region. Dis na why di Biden and Trump administrations dey support Israel actions for Gaza, Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen.

Di plan na to balkanise Iran, just like Iraq for 2003. Di excuse na di same – weapons of mass destruction. Di aim na to bring pro-US forces like di Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK) and Reza Pahlavi to power.

Iran dey important because of di Strait of Hormuz, wey be one of di world most important oil chokepoints. Di country get plenty oil and gas reserves, wey don make di West dey interested for over 100 years.

As Trump talk for social media, “If di current Iranian Regime no fit Make Iran Great Again, why regime change no go happen? MIGA!!!”

For di short term, di Trump administration double-game fit bring military benefits. But for di long run, e dey damage US credibility. Di idea of America as neutral broker don turn to ash.

Dr Dan Steinbock na di author of The Fall of Israel and founder of Difference Group. E don work with di India, China and America Institute (US), Shanghai Institute for International Studies (China) and di EU Center (Singapore).

