Di President of France, Emmanuel Macron, and im wife, Brigitte Macron, don carry case go court for Delaware Supreme Court against one American activist and blogger wey dem dey call Candace Owens. Na wetin Financial Times, CNN, and other tori people report.

For di case, dem talk say Owens dey spread "nonsense, lie-lie tori, and fake gist," including one claim say dem bin born Brigitte Macron as man wey im name be Jean-Michel Trogneux.

As Financial Times talk, di wahala dey center around one video podcast wey Owens do, wey dem title "Becoming Brigitte." Di podcast get eight episodes, and one of dem carry di title: "France First Lady — na man?" For social media, Owens call di matter "di biggest political scandal for human history." She get almost 4.5 million followers for YouTube.

Owens still talk say di Macron couple na blood relatives, and she claim say di French President na "product of CIA mind control experiment" or something like dat.

Di couple lawyer, Thomas Clare, talk say Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron dey ready to waka go Delaware to attend di court sittings.

Candace Owens, for her side, accuse di Macrons say dem dey use di case as "PR strategy." She even post video wey she talk say di case na attack on freedom of speech. Her representative tell Axios say she "no go keep quiet" and she go continue her work as "independent American journalist."

Di tori about "Jean-Michel Trogneux" first start for social media for 2021. For America, e come popular again during Donald Trump second term. Candace Owens and TV presenter Tucker Carlson na di main people wey dey push di idea. Di case talk say na Owens first carry di tori enter American media.

Before-before for France, Brigitte Macron don already carry case go court against journalist Natasha Rey for di same kind tori. For September 2024, court find Rey guilty of defamation. But for July 2025, Paris appeal court clear di journalist. Her lawyer talk say Rey dey plan to file counter-case against di First Lady.