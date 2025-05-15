logo
WORLD
UN call for ceasefire as wahala dey shele for Libya
Libyan media say dem suspend flights for Mitiga airport sake of di wahala wey dey happun, while Education Ministry don suspend classes for schools .
UN call for ceasefire as wahala dey shele for Libya
US church no gree settle white South Africans wey relocate
Di Episcopal Church say dem go end dia refugee resettlement program wit di US goment instead of follow order to help resettle di white South Africans.
US church no gree settle white South Africans wey relocate
Nigerian star Awoniyi do surgery afta scary injury
Taiwo Awoniyi suffer injury wen e collide with post during Forest's 2-2 draw against Leicester for City Ground.
Nigerian star Awoniyi do surgery afta scary injury
Opinion
opinion
Goods smuggling: Quiet Killer of di Economic Future of Africa
Di Ghana Revenue Authority find say di kontri dey lose more dan GHS 10 billion (around $720 million) every year sake of smuggling.
Rise of di military machine: How AI dey set pace of war
How AI fit change di way Africa women dey work
Wetin China and Russia dey do as US and Iran dey restart dia nuclear tok?
Decision to cut aid na big moral wahala for pikin of di world
White South Africans start US relocation under Trump 'refugee' programme
Di first batch of 49 White South Africans wey Presido Donald Trump tok say dem be ''victims of racial discrimination'' go fly enter USA on Monday.
White South Africans start US relocation under Trump 'refugee' programme
Lightning kill at least 13 pipo for Bangladesh
Di kontri dey experience plenty lightning strikes as na almost 300 pipo wey die last year.
Lightning kill at least 13 pipo for Bangladesh
At least 23 pipo die for attacks inside Nigeria
Plenty oda pipo injure as Fulani herdsmen allegedly set fire for house, steal food supply.
At least 23 pipo die for attacks inside Nigeria
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us