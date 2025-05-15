UN call for ceasefire as wahala dey shele for LibyaUN call for ceasefire as wahala dey shele for Libya
Libyan media say dem suspend flights for Mitiga airport sake of di wahala wey dey happun, while Education Ministry don suspend classes for schools .
US church no gree settle white South Africans wey relocate
Di Episcopal Church say dem go end dia refugee resettlement program wit di US goment instead of follow order to help resettle di white South Africans.
Nigerian star Awoniyi do surgery afta scary injury
Taiwo Awoniyi suffer injury wen e collide with post during Forest's 2-2 draw against Leicester for City Ground.
Opinion
Goods smuggling: Quiet Killer of di Economic Future of Africa
Di Ghana Revenue Authority find say di kontri dey lose more dan GHS 10 billion (around $720 million) every year sake of smuggling.
Goods smuggling: Quiet Killer of di Economic Future of Africa
Di Ghana Revenue Authority find say di kontri dey lose more dan GHS 10 billion (around $720 million) every year sake of smuggling.
White South Africans start US relocation under Trump 'refugee' programme
Di first batch of 49 White South Africans wey Presido Donald Trump tok say dem be ''victims of racial discrimination'' go fly enter USA on Monday.