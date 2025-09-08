WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
Terorists kill 63 pipo for attack inside Nigerian town
Plenty of di pipo wey die na families wey dem just relocate from displacement camp for Bama wey di authorities close earlier dis year.
Terorists kill 63 pipo for attack inside Nigerian town
Terrorists kill pass 63 pipo for Borno state, North East Nigeria, on September 5, 2025. / Foto: Reuters
8 Septemba 2025

Terrorists kill at least 63 people for northeastern Nigeria as dem storm one town wey dem resettle pipo wey dey displacement camp, na wetin di state governor tok.

Di attack happen for one town wey dem dey call Darul Jamal, wey get military base near di Nigeria-Cameroon border.

Babagana Zulum, di governor of Borno state, wey dey face plenty wahala, tok say five soldiers dey among di pipo wey die. One security source confirm di same number give AFP.

"E pain me well well, dis community na just some months ago we resettle dem, and dem dey do dia normal waka," Zulum tok as e dey talk to journalists for di scene of di attack.

'Dem dey shout and dey shoot everybody'

"As we dey now, we don confirm say 63 pipo don die, both civilians and soldiers," Zulum tok.

Recommend

Residents tok say di attack start around 8:30pm local time (1930 GMT), when plenty fighters show for di town with motorbikes, dey fire gun and burn houses.

"Dem just dey shout, dey shoot anybody wey dem see," Malam Bukar, wey run enter bush with im wife and three pikin, tok give AFP. "When we come back for morning, we see dead bodies full everywhere."

Before, one civilian militia commander, Babagana Ibrahim, bin tok say at least 55 pipo die, while one NGO worker wey no wan make dem call im name, tell AFP say di number na 64.

Nigerian Air Force tok say '30 terrorists don die'

For one statement wey local media carry, di air force tok say dem kill 30 "terrorists" wey bin dey fight with ground troops for di same town, wey dem dey also call Dar-El-Jamal

Boko Haram terrorists, wey dey mostly operate for di northern part of Nigeria, don dey attack civilians and security people for many years now.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us