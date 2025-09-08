Terrorists kill at least 63 people for northeastern Nigeria as dem storm one town wey dem resettle pipo wey dey displacement camp, na wetin di state governor tok.

Di attack happen for one town wey dem dey call Darul Jamal, wey get military base near di Nigeria-Cameroon border.

Babagana Zulum, di governor of Borno state, wey dey face plenty wahala, tok say five soldiers dey among di pipo wey die. One security source confirm di same number give AFP.

"E pain me well well, dis community na just some months ago we resettle dem, and dem dey do dia normal waka," Zulum tok as e dey talk to journalists for di scene of di attack.

'Dem dey shout and dey shoot everybody'

"As we dey now, we don confirm say 63 pipo don die, both civilians and soldiers," Zulum tok.