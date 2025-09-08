Terrorists kill at least 63 people for northeastern Nigeria as dem storm one town wey dem resettle pipo wey dey displacement camp, na wetin di state governor tok.
Di attack happen for one town wey dem dey call Darul Jamal, wey get military base near di Nigeria-Cameroon border.
Babagana Zulum, di governor of Borno state, wey dey face plenty wahala, tok say five soldiers dey among di pipo wey die. One security source confirm di same number give AFP.
"E pain me well well, dis community na just some months ago we resettle dem, and dem dey do dia normal waka," Zulum tok as e dey talk to journalists for di scene of di attack.
'Dem dey shout and dey shoot everybody'
"As we dey now, we don confirm say 63 pipo don die, both civilians and soldiers," Zulum tok.
Residents tok say di attack start around 8:30pm local time (1930 GMT), when plenty fighters show for di town with motorbikes, dey fire gun and burn houses.
"Dem just dey shout, dey shoot anybody wey dem see," Malam Bukar, wey run enter bush with im wife and three pikin, tok give AFP. "When we come back for morning, we see dead bodies full everywhere."
Before, one civilian militia commander, Babagana Ibrahim, bin tok say at least 55 pipo die, while one NGO worker wey no wan make dem call im name, tell AFP say di number na 64.
Nigerian Air Force tok say '30 terrorists don die'
For one statement wey local media carry, di air force tok say dem kill 30 "terrorists" wey bin dey fight with ground troops for di same town, wey dem dey also call Dar-El-Jamal
Boko Haram terrorists, wey dey mostly operate for di northern part of Nigeria, don dey attack civilians and security people for many years now.