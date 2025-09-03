Strong aftershocks from di big earthquake wey kill more than 1,400 people for weekend don shake eastern Afghanistan again. Survivors for di remote villages wey di earthquake hit well-well dey prepare for another night without shelter.

Temporary shelters never reach di Mazar Dara area for Kunar province, one AFP journalist tok. Di roads still dey blocked go di remote, mountainous area wey dey near Pakistan border, where di earthquake hit pass.

"Food no dey... nothing dey, everything don bury under di rubble," Nurgal district official, Ijaz Ulhaq Yaad, tok give AFP. E add say di residents, including old pipo and pikin dem, dey "for open air" without anything to protect dem from di wet weather. E still tok say, "we dey still feel di strong aftershocks."

One of di deadliest earthquakes for Afghanistan

One 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit di area near di epicentre of di 6.0-magnitude earthquake wey happen late Sunday night. Di US Geological Survey don record at least six aftershocks.

Di number of people wey don die from di Sunday earthquake dey increase. For Kunar alone, 1,411 pipo don die and 3,124 pipo don wound, di Taliban government spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, tok on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. Di Sunday earthquake na one of di deadliest wey don hit di kontri for decades.

Another 12 pipo die and hundreds wound for di neighbouring Nangarhar province.