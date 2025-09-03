WORLD
Number of pipo wey die from Afghanistan earthquake don pass 1,400
More dan 1,400 pipo don die for di recent earthquake wey hit Afghanistan, officials tok.
Earthquake wey hit Afghanistan for August 31, 2025, don kill pass 1,400 pipo. / Foto: AP
3 Septemba 2025

Strong aftershocks from di big earthquake wey kill more than 1,400 people for weekend don shake eastern Afghanistan again. Survivors for di remote villages wey di earthquake hit well-well dey prepare for another night without shelter.

Temporary shelters never reach di Mazar Dara area for Kunar province, one AFP journalist tok. Di roads still dey blocked go di remote, mountainous area wey dey near Pakistan border, where di earthquake hit pass.

"Food no dey... nothing dey, everything don bury under di rubble," Nurgal district official, Ijaz Ulhaq Yaad, tok give AFP. E add say di residents, including old pipo and pikin dem, dey "for open air" without anything to protect dem from di wet weather. E still tok say, "we dey still feel di strong aftershocks."

One of di deadliest earthquakes for Afghanistan

One 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit di area near di epicentre of di 6.0-magnitude earthquake wey happen late Sunday night. Di US Geological Survey don record at least six aftershocks.

Di number of people wey don die from di Sunday earthquake dey increase. For Kunar alone, 1,411 pipo don die and 3,124 pipo don wound, di Taliban government spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, tok on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. Di Sunday earthquake na one of di deadliest wey don hit di kontri for decades.

Another 12 pipo die and hundreds wound for di neighbouring Nangarhar province.

More than 5,000 houses don scatter

Rescue pipo dey search through di night and all day for survivors inside di rubble of houses wey don collapse for Kunar. More than 5,400 houses don scatter, di government spokesperson, Hamdullah Fitrat, tok.

As military helicopters dey carry food and dey transport victims, di residents dey bury dia dead, including pikin dem.

Di epicentre of di Sunday earthquake dey about 27 kilometres from Jalalabad, according to di USGS, and e dey just eight kilometres below di Earth's surface. Dis kain shallow earthquake fit cause more damage.

Other earthquake incidents

For October 2023, one 6.3-magnitude earthquake destroy western Herat province. Di earthquake kill more than 1,500 pipo and damage or destroy more than 63,000 houses.

For June 2022, one 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit di eastern province of Paktika. Di earthquake kill more than 1,000 pipo and leave tens of thousands homeless.

