New Ebola outbreak for DRC kill 15 pipo
Health authorities for DRC don declare new outbreak of Ebola virus wey don kill 15 pipo since di end of August.
Ebola don break out again for DRC, kill pass 15 pipo. / Foto: Reuters
5 Septemba 2025

Health authorities for Democratic Republic of Congo don announce say new Ebola outbreak dey and e don kill 15 pipo since August end, di health minister tok on Thursday.

Di new outbreak dey for central Kasai province, na wetin Samuel Roger Kamba tok reporters for di capital, Kinshasa.

Di last Ebola outbreak for di big East-Central African kontri na three years ago, and e kill six pipo.

Dem don record 28 suspected cases, according to di provisional figures, and di first case na from August 20 for one 34-year-old pregnant woman wey dem admit for hospital.

Na deadly disease

"Na di 16th outbreak wey we don record for our kontri," Kamba tok.

Ebola first show face for 1976, and dem believe say e cross from bats. Na deadly virus wey dey spread through direct contact with body fluid, and e dey cause serious bleeding and organ failure.

Di worst Ebola outbreak for DRC – wey get population pass 100 million – kill nearly 2,300 people between 2018 and 2020.

Six different strains of Ebola dey.

Zaire strain

Health authorities tok say na di Zaire strain – wey get vaccine – dey cause di new outbreak.

"We thank God say we get vaccine for dis Zaire strain, but to use am we need make sure say logistics dey in place," Kamba tok.

