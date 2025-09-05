Health authorities for Democratic Republic of Congo don announce say new Ebola outbreak dey and e don kill 15 pipo since August end, di health minister tok on Thursday.

Di new outbreak dey for central Kasai province, na wetin Samuel Roger Kamba tok reporters for di capital, Kinshasa.

Di last Ebola outbreak for di big East-Central African kontri na three years ago, and e kill six pipo.

Dem don record 28 suspected cases, according to di provisional figures, and di first case na from August 20 for one 34-year-old pregnant woman wey dem admit for hospital.

Na deadly disease

"Na di 16th outbreak wey we don record for our kontri," Kamba tok.