Eighty years don pass since di early morning of August 6, 1945, wen one US B-29 bomber comot from Tinian, wey dey for Northern Mariana Islands. By 8:15 am, di new bomb wey e carry explode for about 600 metres above di city.

For di first few seconds, one 300-metre fireball begin dey burn everything wey dey e front. Di hot fireball make di ground temperature rise pass 3800°C, wey vaporise all di living tissue wey dey di area.

Di bomb blast wave scatter buildings for every direction. Di gas wey di fireball burn create one big vacuum, wey make dust and debris rush enter di space. One thin mushroom cloud rise for di city wey don turn flat – Hiroshima.

For just minutes, 80,000 people die from di first nuclear weapon wey dem ever use for war. Hundreds of thousands later die from di wahala wey di bomb cause for di months wey follow. Di second attack wey happen for Nagasaki three days later kill another 100,000 people. At least 38,000 of di people wey die na pikin dem.

But, under di mushroom cloud, no be everybody die. Survivors like Setsuko Thurlow, wey be 13 years old wen di US bomb Hiroshima, don dey tell di world for decades wetin nuclear weapons fit do, so dat dem no go ever use am again. For di 2017 Nobel Peace Prize lecture, Setsuko tok her experience:

“As I dey crawl comot, di ruins dey burn. Most of my classmates wey dey dat building burn to death alive. Everywhere I look, na unimaginable destruction I see.

“People wey look like ghost dey waka pass. Dem body dey bleed, burn, black, and swell. Some no get some parts of dia body. Flesh and skin dey hang from dia bones. Some carry dia eyeballs for hand. Some belly don burst open, intestine dey outside.

“Di smell of burnt human flesh full everywhere. Na so one bomb take destroy my beloved city.”

Di tori of wetin nuclear weapons dey cause, even though e dey painful for survivors to tok, dey remind us say dis kind bomb na to cause massive harm. Di bombs wey dem drop for Hiroshima and Nagasaki small reach compared to di ones wey dey today.