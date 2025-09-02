One big landslide don destroy one village for Sudan western area wey dem dey call Darfur, kill at least 1,000 pipo. Dis na one of di worst natural disaster wey don happen for di kontri recent history, na wetin one rebel group wey dey control di area tok late Monday.

Di wahala happen on Sunday for Tarasin village wey dey for Central Darfur Marrah Mountains afta heavy rain fall for many days for di end of August, na wetin Sudan Liberation Movement-Army tok for dia statement.

“Di first tori wey we hear show say all di pipo wey dey di village don die, dem estimate say dem be more than one thousand. Na only one person survive,” di statement tok.

Di group still add say di village don scatter finish, e don turn ground. Dem dey beg UN and international aid groups make dem help recover di bodies.

Wahala inside war