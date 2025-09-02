One big landslide don destroy one village for Sudan western area wey dem dey call Darfur, kill at least 1,000 pipo. Dis na one of di worst natural disaster wey don happen for di kontri recent history, na wetin one rebel group wey dey control di area tok late Monday.
Di wahala happen on Sunday for Tarasin village wey dey for Central Darfur Marrah Mountains afta heavy rain fall for many days for di end of August, na wetin Sudan Liberation Movement-Army tok for dia statement.
“Di first tori wey we hear show say all di pipo wey dey di village don die, dem estimate say dem be more than one thousand. Na only one person survive,” di statement tok.
Di group still add say di village don scatter finish, e don turn ground. Dem dey beg UN and international aid groups make dem help recover di bodies.
Wahala inside war
Di governor wey dey support di army for Darfur, Minni Minnawi, call di landslide “humanitarian wahala wey pass di region border.”
“We dey beg international humanitarian organisations make dem quick quick come help and give support for dis critical time, because di wahala big pass wetin our pipo fit handle alone,” e tok for one statement.
Plenty part of Darfur, including di area wey di landslide happen, no dey easy for international aid organisations to enter because of di fight wey still dey go on. Dis one don make e hard to carry urgent humanitarian help go di place.
Dis disaster happen as Sudan still dey face di wahala of di war wey dey between di army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces wey start for April 2023. Di war don kill plenty thousands of pipo and e don turn to di biggest humanitarian crisis for di world.
Di kontri still dey fight cholera outbreak wey start since last year. Di disease don kill more than 2,500 pipo, na wetin health authorities tok.