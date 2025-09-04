At least 60 pipo don die afta one boat wey dey carry more than 100 passengers capsize for Niger State, north-central Nigeria, na wetin local officials tok.
Di boat comot from Tungan Sule for Malale district on Tuesday morning, dey go Dugga town for condolence visit, but e jam one tree stump wey dey under di water near Gausawa community for Borgu Local Government Area.
"Di number of pipo wey don die for di boat accident don reach 60," na wetin Abdullahi Baba Ara, di chairman of Borgu LGA, tok give Reuters news agency on Wednesday.
"Ten pipo dey serious condition, and many pipo still dey miss," e add.
Di accident happen around 11 am local time (1000 GMT).
Sa’adu Inuwa Muhammad, di district head of Shagumi, tok say e reach di scene shortly afta di incident.
"Di boat carry more than 100 pipo. We fit recover 31 dead bodies from di river. Di boat sef don dey recovered and removed," e tok, add say na women and pikin dem plenty pass for di victims.
‘Overloaded boat’
Four people dem bury on Tuesday according to Islamic rites.
Di Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) tok say local divers and emergency workers still dey do rescue work.
Dem confirm say 29 pipo don die, 50 pipo dem rescue, and two pipo still dey miss, but dem agree say di number fit increase as dem dey recover more bodies.
Di agency tok say di boat carry overload and e jam tree stump, wey make am capsize.
Boat accidents dey happen well well for Nigeria, especially during rainy season, because people no dey follow safety rules, dem dey overload boats, and di boats no dey in good condition.
For di past years, hundreds of people don die for similar accidents for di waterways.
Authorities tok say dem go investigate to check if dem follow safety rules and if di operators ignore warning about di water level for di area.