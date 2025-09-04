At least 60 pipo don die afta one boat wey dey carry more than 100 passengers capsize for Niger State, north-central Nigeria, na wetin local officials tok.

Di boat comot from Tungan Sule for Malale district on Tuesday morning, dey go Dugga town for condolence visit, but e jam one tree stump wey dey under di water near Gausawa community for Borgu Local Government Area.

"Di number of pipo wey don die for di boat accident don reach 60," na wetin Abdullahi Baba Ara, di chairman of Borgu LGA, tok give Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

"Ten pipo dey serious condition, and many pipo still dey miss," e add.

Di accident happen around 11 am local time (1000 GMT).

Sa’adu Inuwa Muhammad, di district head of Shagumi, tok say e reach di scene shortly afta di incident.

"Di boat carry more than 100 pipo. We fit recover 31 dead bodies from di river. Di boat sef don dey recovered and removed," e tok, add say na women and pikin dem plenty pass for di victims.

‘Overloaded boat’