Di United Nations don stop dia important air operations for northeast Nigeria sake of lack of money.

Di UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), wey World Food Programme (WFP) dey manage, don end dia operations for di kontri last week afta almost 10 years of carrying relief materials and workers by air.

“For 2024, UNHAS don carry more than 9,000 passengers by air. Dis year alone, 4,500 humanitarian workers dey depend on dia service to reach di conflict-affected areas,” na wetin Stephane Dujarric, wey be di spokesperson for di UN Secretary-General, tok give journalists for New York, America.

E still add say UNHAS no fit continue dia operations without di money wey dem need.

For di past nine years, di service don dey carry humanitarian workers, medicine, and other important supplies go di conflict zones for Yobe and Borno states, wey no get better road network and don dey face wahala for di past 16 years.