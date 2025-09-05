WORLD
2 minit wey yu go read
UN don suspend Humanitarian Air Service for Nigeria sake of money
For di past nine years, di service dey carry humanitarian workers, medicine, and other important supplies go conflict zones for Yobe and Borno states.
UN don suspend Humanitarian Air Service for Nigeria sake of money
For nine years di service don benefit plenty pipo for wahala areas wey dey Nigeria.. / AP
5 Septemba 2025

Di United Nations don stop dia important air operations for northeast Nigeria sake of lack of money.

Di UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS), wey World Food Programme (WFP) dey manage, don end dia operations for di kontri last week afta almost 10 years of carrying relief materials and workers by air.

“For 2024, UNHAS don carry more than 9,000 passengers by air. Dis year alone, 4,500 humanitarian workers dey depend on dia service to reach di conflict-affected areas,” na wetin Stephane Dujarric, wey be di spokesperson for di UN Secretary-General, tok give journalists for New York, America.

E still add say UNHAS no fit continue dia operations without di money wey dem need.

For di past nine years, di service don dey carry humanitarian workers, medicine, and other important supplies go di conflict zones for Yobe and Borno states, wey no get better road network and don dey face wahala for di past 16 years.

Recommend

Di suspension of di service come at di time wey di World Food Programme dey face serious money wahala.

For July dis year, di programme warn say dem fit stop emergency food support for 1.3 million people for northeast Nigeria.

Margot van der Velden, wey be di Director for West Africa region for di World Food Programme, tok for New York say dem need plenty money to continue dia work for Nigeria.

“We need $5.4 million to continue di operations for di next six months. Without dis money, di humanitarian work for northeast Nigeria go dey risk to stop for di people wey suppose benefit from am,” na wetin van der Velden tok.

Di United Nations don warn say di result of di suspension of UNHAS operations fit get serious consequences.

Explore
Turkey dey di best position to cool Israel-Iran wahala
How Turkey bond with Djibouti dey drive Horn of Africa economy
Turkey made fighter jet KAAN don earn global trust
Israeli police raid foreign TV crews, dem seize TRT equipment
Trump cut short visit to G7 as tension with Iran dey grow
Trump block Israel plan to kill Iran Supreme Leader, US officials tok
How Vishwash Kumar Ramesh escape death for Air India crash
Iran dey use 'new methods' wey make Israeli defence systems target each oda
Trump dey consider banning more African kontris from US entry
Wahala between Israel and Iran make oil and gold price rise
Wetin dey happen for Côte d'Ivoire afta dem remove some election candidates
Wetin you need sabi about di attacks wey Israel do for Iran
Plane wey dey go London with 242 passengers crash for Ahmedabad
China go comot trade tariff for African kontris
Shey China really 'ban' rare-earth exports?
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us