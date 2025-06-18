For June 12, 2025, Nigeria mark 26 years wey democracy no break—dis na big milestone for Africa, wey many countries still dey struggle wit military coup or wahala for transition.

As di biggest democracy for Africa, wetin dey happen for Nigeria matter well-well—not just for di over 230 million people wey dey di country, but for di whole continent and di international community too.

But behind di celebration of Democracy Day, one hard truth dey: Nigeria democracy dey face big wahala because of di insecurity wey no gree end.

For more than ten years, armed violence don make people no trust government again, e don affect democracy growth and even make international effort to support governance, development, and stability for di region hard.

Di situation need serious attention and better strategy from global partners. Nigeria own experience dey show how security and democracy dey join body—and e dey warn say delay for reform fit cost plenty.

When Nigeria return to civilian rule for 1999, di world happy say di country don finally waka comot from di 30 years of military rule wey dey come and go.

Since dat time, Nigeria don do six elections and power don change hand peacefully many times—dis no be small thing for country wey get plenty tribes and political wahala.

Di decision for 2018 to shift Democracy Day from May 29 go June 12—wey dey remember di 1993 election wey dem cancel, wey people believe say na di freest election for Nigeria history—na big move.

E show respect to di millions of Nigerians wey fight against military rule and demand civilian government. But di dream of democracy never turn to better life for many people.

For plenty Nigerians, democracy never fit deliver di basic thing wey dem dey expect: security.

Di kind security wahala wey Nigeria dey face big well-well. Di problem dey show say di security system no strong reach and e no dey fit handle di kind wahala wey dey happen for modern democracy.

Security na di foundation of democracy. E dey protect di rights and freedom wey make society open, and e dey allow people to participate for politics and enjoy economic opportunity.

But for Nigeria, insecurity don turn to big wahala wey dey affect election, make people no dey involve for civic activities, and even stop justice from working well. E don make people no trust government again.

People no dey gree vote again. Di trust wey dem get for police and court don dey reduce. Di agreement between government and di people—wey don already weak because of bad leadership—dey under serious pressure.

Different governments don try to solve di problem with different security plans, including military action. But di main approach still dey reactive and e dey too centralised.

Di way Nigeria dey handle security—wey dem build from di military past and di federal system wey put all di power for Abuja—no fit work again for country wey get plenty tribes and wahala.

Di insecurity for Nigeria dey affect di whole world. As di main country for West Africa and di one wey dey hold di continent together, wetin happen for Nigeria fit affect di whole region.

E fit cause people to run comot, trafficking, terrorism, and even affect peacekeeping. Di international community get interest for Nigeria stability—not just because e dey right, but because e dey important for dem too.

Dis na why security sector reform (SSR) suppose dey for di front of wetin international partners dey do with Nigeria. Di need for reform dey clear:

Better laws: Dem need laws wey go make security system work well for democracy and fit help Nigeria achieve di security wey dem need.

Decentralised police: Nigeria need police wey go dey work for di local level, wey community go trust, and wey fit handle di kind wahala wey dey di area.

Rule of law and accountability: Security people suppose dey under civilian control and dem no suppose dey do anyhow. If dem misbehave, dem suppose face di law.

Justice reform: Democracy no be just about soldiers and police. E need court wey dey work well, quick prosecution, and justice wey people fit get easily.

Protect civic space: Di country suppose free. People wey dey fight for human rights, journalists, and activists suppose dey safe and dem suppose dey see dem as partners.

Climate and security: Di connection between environment wahala and conflict suppose dey addressed with better policies.

Regional cooperation: Nigeria suppose work with ECOWAS, AU, and other countries to handle di wahala wey dey cross border.

Di international community—especially countries wey dey support Nigeria, organisations, and financial institutions—get chance to help Nigeria well. Dis mean say dem suppose focus on long-term support, not just military help.

Dem suppose tie di help wey dem dey give to better governance and make sure say di people dey safe and dey live with dignity.

Nigeria get di size, people, and influence to lead di way for Africa democracy—one wey go respect di people and serve dem well.

But to do dis, Nigeria need to fix di main problem: di inability of di government to provide safety, justice, and opportunity for everybody.

As Nigeria enter di 27th year of democracy, di time for just dey do small-small reform don pass. Wetin dem need now na big change for how security dey work—one wey go protect di people rights.

If Nigeria no act fast, di country fit face more wahala, democracy fit dey weak, and di respect wey di world get for Nigeria fit reduce.

For di international community, di lesson clear: to support Nigeria democracy, dem need to support di people right to live without fear.

Security no be di end of democracy. Na di foundation. And dat foundation need to rebuild—quick-quick and with everybody hand—if Nigeria democracy go last.

Di author, Dr. Kabiru Adamu, na di Managing Director of Beacon Security and Intelligence Limited, one company wey dey do research and consultancy for security matter for di Sahel.

Disclaimer: Di views wey di author express no mean say na wetin TRT Afrika dey support or believe.