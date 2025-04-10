WORLD
2 min read
US gains troop deployment rights near Panama Canal in a major win for Trump
Deal allows US personnel to deploy at Panama-controlled installations for training, exercises, and various activities, as America aims to reassert influence over vital waterway.
US gains troop deployment rights near Panama Canal in a major win for Trump
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Panama Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez tour the Miraflores locks in Panama City. / AP
April 10, 2025

The United States will be able to deploy troops to Panama according to a joint deal seen by AFP, a major concession to President Donald Trump as he seeks to reestablish influence over the vital waterway.

The document, signed on Wednesday, allows US personnel to deploy to Panama-controlled installations for training, exercises, and a range of other activities.

The latest development comes as US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that Panama should secure the canal with support from America, not China.

"The Panama Canal is key terrain that must be secured by Panama with America and not China," Hegseth told a news conference in Panama City with Frank Abrego, Panama’s public security minister.

The US is securing the Panama Canal and countering China's "malign influence," he said.

"We will be signing a joint declaration with the minister of canal affairs on the security and operation of the Panama Canal, which is the framework for US warships and auxiliary ships to sail first and free through the Panama Canal," said Hegseth.

'Joint US-Panama presence'

He said a memorandum of understanding will increase joint training, exercises, operations, and re-establish rotational and joint presence at several bases.

The defense chief argued that Chinese influence in the canal, or canal area does not serve Panamanian interests or American interests.

 President Donald Trump said in February that Panama violated its agreement with the US on the canal and declared that Washington would take back control of the waterway.

Shortly after Trump's remarks, US State Secretary Marco Rubio visited Panama to meet President Jose Raul Mulino, which was followed by Panama’s exit from China’s Belt and Road initiative, drawing criticism from Beijing.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us