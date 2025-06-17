Anti-Muslim attacks and incidents of discrimination reached an alarming new record in Germany in 2024, with more than 3,000 documented cases, rights group CLAIM announced.

The organisation documented 3,080 anti-Muslim incidents in 2024, representing a dramatic 60% increase from the 1,926 cases reported in 2023. The incidents averaged more than eight cases per day throughout the year.

The annual report revealed an alarming escalation in the severity of attacks, including two homicides, 198 cases of physical assault, three of which were classified as attempted murder, 122 cases of property damage, four arsons, and 259 other offences, including robbery and extortion.

"Anti-Muslim racism is not a marginal phenomenon. It extends from the streets to classrooms, from waiting rooms to city halls. It operates in government offices, in the housing market, in comment sections - and it's becoming more brutal," CLAIM experts said in their report.

Women were disproportionately targeted, accounting for 71% of individual victims. The report highlighted that visibly Muslim women face particularly frequent racist violence. Children have also been subjected to both verbal and physical attacks.

The documented incidents range from verbal abuse and physical assaults to discrimination and attacks on religious institutions, with more than 70 reported attacks on mosques. Muslim markets and restaurants also became targets of threats and attacks.

The surge in anti-Muslim racism coincided with heightened Middle East tensions, the report noted. Similar spikes were observed following terrorist incidents in Germany, as public discourse often portrayed Muslims as security threats, fostering an environment of suspicion and discrimination.

The report highlighted how media coverage and political debates centred on security concerns, which frequently mischaracterise Islam as a threat and Muslims as security risks, have led to concrete consequences for the safety of Muslim individuals in Germany.

The report also noted that actual figures are likely much higher, as many anti-Muslim incidents go unreported. According to the experts, this underreporting occurs due to several factors: inadequate reporting and counselling systems, victims' distrust of authorities, and limited expertise in identifying anti-Muslim racism.